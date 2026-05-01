MUTT — Song By NAV & Quavo

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-30 at 10.04.55 PM Screenshot 2026-04-30 at 10.04.55 PM
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This unlikely collab shows off the two rapper's chemistry.

NAV and Quavo collab on a high-energy new track called "MUTT." It's a flex-heavy record that leans into late-night energy and reckless luxury. The track floats on a dark, syrupy beat as both artists slide in with effortless confidence, trading bars about money, women, and the fast life that comes with it. Quavo raps about diamonds and nonstop motion, while NAV keeps things cool and detached, matching the vibe with understated flexes. The hook is simple but sticky.

Lyrically, the track doesn’t stray far from familiar territory, but that’s part of the appeal. It’s more about mood than message. The chemistry between NAV and Quavo carries the record, giving it that laid-back but chaotic energy that fans of both artists expect.

Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I'm doing great, I ain't tryna go on dates, baby,
I'm trying to f**k I don't wan' sleep, girl
I'm stayin' awake, got the pharmacy on my gut

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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