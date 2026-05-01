MUTT — Song By NAV & Quavo

NAV and Quavo collab on a high-energy new track called "MUTT." It's a flex-heavy record that leans into late-night energy and reckless luxury. The track floats on a dark, syrupy beat as both artists slide in with effortless confidence, trading bars about money, women, and the fast life that comes with it. Quavo raps about diamonds and nonstop motion, while NAV keeps things cool and detached, matching the vibe with understated flexes. The hook is simple but sticky.