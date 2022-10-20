The apparent end of the Migos is something many hip-hop lovers never thought they’d see coming. However, according to a snippet of Quavo and Takeoff’s upcoming appearance on Drink Champs, we may still see the rap trio reunite on stage at least once more – but only if the money is worth it.

Rumours of the Atlanta-based rap group’s separation began running rampant earlier this year after Offset and his wife Cardi B seemingly unfollowed Unc and ‘Phew on social media, and the latter duo dropped off a joint single and accompanying music video called “HOTEL LOBBY,” which went on to find massive success.

Since then, Set has shared several solo singles of his own, including “5 4 3 2 1” and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The father of five has also announced a release date for his next individual album, while Q and T shared theirs, titled Only Built For Infinity Links, earlier this month.

The recent arrival stirred up its share of controversy, as Huncho seemingly addressed his breakup from Saweetie and the role that another man apparently played in it. While many were speculating that it was Offset who slept with the “My Type” rapper, Lil Baby confirmed his part in the situation on his own It’s Only Me album just a few weeks later.

As their joint effort continues to rotate on streaming services across the country, Quavo and Takeoff have been busy doing press to promote their work, and are due to appear on an upcoming episode of Drink Champs with Noreaga and DJ EFN.

In a teaser clip shared by REVOLT ahead of the interview’s debut, the rappers can be heard discussing the possibility of them appearing on Verzuz.

As Quavo asked people in the room to suggest who would be a good contender for the Migos to face (no OGs allowed), N.O.R.E. asked, “And we can’t do a Migos reunion for one Verzuz? No? That’s not gonna happen?”

“If the check right,” Takeoff cooly answered, not entirely shutting down the possibility of working with Offset again. Check it out in the clip below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.