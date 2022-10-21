While Kanye West’s stint on Drink Champs didn’t go exactly as planned (and was eventually completely removed from the show’s YouTube channel, DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. are following up their controversial interview with an appearance from Quavo and Takeoff, who recently delivered their joint Only Built For Infinity Links album.

The episode landed on Friday (October 21) and finds 2/3 of the Migos discussing a variety of topics over nearly two-and-a-half hours, from what it would take for Unc and ‘Phew to reunite with Offset, to who they would pick between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj – both of whom they previously worked with on 2018’s “MotorSport.”

When discussing the former, Takeoff confirmed that he’s not opposed to taking the stage with the father of five again for a Verzuz competition, but only so long as “the check right.”

Around the same time (at the 14:30 mark), Quavo confirmed that it wasn’t difficult to transition from a trio to a duo since Migos was initially formed while Offset was in jail. “That’s how we started,” Huncho told listeners.

“He was locked up when we came in. We kept his name alive, and just made sure we let the people know there were three [Migos].”

When the hosts asked the “HOTEL LOBBY” rappers about their choice between the two “Queens of Rap,” some awkward laughter ensued before Quavo answered, “I’ll say Nicki.”

“I was going to say the same thing,” Takeoff added, raising some eyebrows amongst fans seeing as Cardi is married to their group’s third member, and even shares two children with him.

Check out Quavo and Takeoff’s full Drink Champs interview below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

