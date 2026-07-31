Adrien Broner's Lawyer Claims Sexual Battery Accuser Is Extorting Him

Adrien Broner has garnered a lot of attention for his recent livestreams, but his parties and outings may have come back to haunt him. A woman named Havana Saint accused him of sexual battery in a lawsuit, which his lawyer Richard L. Cooper has now responded to.

According to TMZ, the attorney called the "one-sided" legal filing a series of "unproven allegations," issuing a statement to the outlet. "We are aware of the civil complaint that has been filed. Mr. Broner unequivocally denies the allegations and intends to vigorously defend himself in court," Cooper reportedly expressed.

In addition, he reportedly expressed confidence in facts and evidence showing the lack of merit in these accusations, asking the public to not jump to conclusions while the legal matter develops. "Unfortunately, we are now accustomed to people trying to get money or notoriety off of Adrien's back," the lawyer reportedly stated.

Saint's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It also targets streamer Deen The Great for defamation and the streaming platform Kick for negligence.

What Are The Allegations Against Adrien Broner?

Jan 18, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Adrien Broner during weigh ins for a WBA welterweight world title boxing match against Manny Pacquiao (not pictured) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Adrien Broner reacted live to this lawsuit during a stream with Deen The Great. He laughed and said he "can't make this s**t up," denying the allegations and saying he expected this pursuit to emerge eventually.

While many folks have called out Broner's previous behavior towards women on livestreams, others think there might be more under the surface. DJ Akademiks claimed lawyers are watching Adrien Broner's streams in search of potential clients.

Specificaly, Havana Saint claims she attended a party in Los Angeles back in June on the former boxer and Deen's invitation. This allegedly went down during one of their livestreams. She accused Broner of pressuring her to drink a lot and offering a place to say after she couldn't drive, claiming he ignored her rejections of his sexual advances, exposed himself, and grabbed her hand to try to force sexual contact.