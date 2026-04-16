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Relationships
Future Hit With Paternity Suit In Florida Over Nine-Year-Old Son
Future reportedly already admitted to being the father of this child and his ex, Layla Sanad, wants the Florida court to make it official.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 16, 2026