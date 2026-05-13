Marco Rubio Rocks The Same Nike Tech Tracksuit As Nicolas Maduro

BY Ben Atkinson
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U.S. senator Marco Rubio asks Jenn Gustetic, Program Executive, SBIR/STTR Program Management Office a question during a field
U.S. senator Marco Rubio asks Jenn Gustetic, Program Executive, SBIR/STTR Program Management Office a question during a field hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship at Kennedy Space Center Friday afternoon U S Senate Committee On Small Business And Entrepreneurship Field Hearing
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio was spotted wearing a grey Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit paired with Adidas sneakers.

The Nike Tech Fleece keeps showing up in unexpected places. Back in January, the internet lost its mind when a photo of detained Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro went viral. He was wearing a full grey Nike Tech set aboard a U.S. Navy ship. Now, just a few months later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been spotted wearing the exact same tracksuit.

The photo surfaced on social media and spread quickly. Rubio is wearing a grey Nike Tech hoodie and matching joggers. He paired them with Adidas sneakers, which is its own conversation. Nike on top, Adidas on the feet is a cardinal sin in the sneaker world.

What makes this notable is the context. Rubio is one of the most recognizable political figures in the current administration. Seeing him in full Nike Tech, off the clock, felt pretty casual for a Secretary of State. Especially one who was in the news so heavily around the time of the Maduro capture.

The original Maduro photo sent Nike Tech sell-through through the roof. The tracksuit briefly sold out across multiple retailers after going viral. That moment showed just how much cultural weight the Nike Tech Fleece still carries. Politicians wearing it only adds to that story.

Whether this is a coincidence or not, the Nike Tech tracksuit keeps finding its way into the news cycle in 2026.

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Marco Rubio's Nike Tech

The Nike Tech Fleece has been a streetwear staple for years. It started as a performance piece but crossed over into everyday wear a long time ago.

The tracksuit typically features a zip-up hoodie and matching joggers in a bonded fleece construction. The fabric is lightweight and has a smooth, almost neoprene-like feel on the outside. The grey colorway Rubio wore is probably the most popular option in the lineup.

It keeps things clean and easy to style. Black Swoosh branding shows up on both pieces. The whole set usually retails around $200 to $240 depending on the retailer.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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