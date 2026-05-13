Marco Rubio Rocks The Same Nike Tech Tracksuit As Nicolas Maduro

The Nike Tech Fleece keeps showing up in unexpected places. Back in January, the internet lost its mind when a photo of detained Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro went viral. He was wearing a full grey Nike Tech set aboard a U.S. Navy ship. Now, just a few months later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been spotted wearing the exact same tracksuit.

The photo surfaced on social media and spread quickly. Rubio is wearing a grey Nike Tech hoodie and matching joggers. He paired them with Adidas sneakers, which is its own conversation. Nike on top, Adidas on the feet is a cardinal sin in the sneaker world.

What makes this notable is the context. Rubio is one of the most recognizable political figures in the current administration. Seeing him in full Nike Tech, off the clock, felt pretty casual for a Secretary of State. Especially one who was in the news so heavily around the time of the Maduro capture.

The original Maduro photo sent Nike Tech sell-through through the roof. The tracksuit briefly sold out across multiple retailers after going viral. That moment showed just how much cultural weight the Nike Tech Fleece still carries. Politicians wearing it only adds to that story.

Whether this is a coincidence or not, the Nike Tech tracksuit keeps finding its way into the news cycle in 2026.

Marco Rubio's Nike Tech

The Nike Tech Fleece has been a streetwear staple for years. It started as a performance piece but crossed over into everyday wear a long time ago.

The tracksuit typically features a zip-up hoodie and matching joggers in a bonded fleece construction. The fabric is lightweight and has a smooth, almost neoprene-like feel on the outside. The grey colorway Rubio wore is probably the most popular option in the lineup.