- Politics50 Cent Reacts To GOP Bill Proposing Child Support For Unborn Children50 Cent slammed a bill proposed by Marco Rubio which would entitle a pregnant person to collect child support before giving birth.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMarco Rubio Accuses Dr. Fauci Of Lying About COVID-19, After Being Among First To Get VaccinatedMarco Rubio called out Dr. Fauci on Twitter, Sunday, and disputed how many Americans should be vaccinated for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMarco Rubio Posts Photo Of Elijah Cummings While Honoring John LewisMarco Rubio uploaded a photo of Elijah Cummings, mistaking him for the late John Lewis.By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Acknowledges Rampant "Marshall Law" RumorEminem found himself trending after Senator Marco Rubio inadvertently set off a chain reaction of "Marshall Law" album rumors. By Mitch Findlay
- Random“Marshall Law” Is Trending Online & People Think It's A New Eminem AlbumThe misspelling of a word has led people to think a new Eminem album is dropping soon.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMarco Rubio's Brain Melts When Asked To Rate Kanye West's New AlbumMarco Rubio practices his "Deadman Float" on a spare mattress.By Devin Ch
- PoliticsMarco Rubio Entertains Idea That Kanye West Could Become Next House SpeakerPaul Ryan could have a very famous successor. By David Saric
- SocietyHow The Relationship Between Hip-Hop & Politics Has EvolvedA brief overview and discussion of hip-hop's interaction with politics, in light of Black History Month.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMarco Rubio Criticizes Snoop Dogg For Aiming Gun At Trump's Head In New Parody VideoMarco Rubio responds to Snoop Dogg's controversial new video, which portrays a mock assassination of Clown-in-Chief Robert Klump. By Angus Walker