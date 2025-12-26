North West Flexes Her New Diamond Grills Courtesy Of Johnny Dang

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
North West's style choices on social media often result in some backlash, but that hasn't made her more shy at all.

North West is upping her style game consistently, whether that's appearing in her mom's SKIMS campaign or paying homage to her favorite content creators for some Halloween fits. But most recently, she took another big step by showing off some hefty diamond grills courtesy of Houston jeweler Johnny Dang.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, North reportedly took to her IG Story to share the pieces, with Dang commenting "Got my girl icy for Christmas" under No Jumper's post. She also tagged Johnny in her post and soundtracked it with "BAPTISM" by Showjoe. The shark teeth-like design of the grills is quite notable and might evoke North's father Kanye West for some fans out there, although his dental pieces have been very different to that over the years.

We will see if Ye comments on this at any point, as we know he has always had issues with his kids being on social media so heavily. Then again, he probably doesn't have an issue with the grills themselves, but we'll see if he proves otherwise. Kanye's been pretty low-key these days, but who knows what could get him to pop out again?

Read More: North West Hilariously Dresses Up As Kai Cenat For Halloween

How Old Is North West?

However, considering that there was still some backlash to this new flex, this marks yet another instance of North West's style choices causing debate online. Last time, it was due to her fake face tattoos and piercings that she showed off in a few TikTok videos, which led many fans to question Kim Kardashian or made other presumptions about her bond with Kanye West.

But beyond folks wrongfully playing backseat parenting whenever they see North on the Internet, many folks also use her and her siblings to draw wild conclusions about their parents. Their rocky dynamic remains as volatile and distant as ever, and we'll see if that continues into 2026.

North West turns 13 next June, which is wild to think about if you're a longtime fan of either of her parents. Seeing her grow online has been kind of weird to see as a result of this magnanimous celebrity. But if many detractors were 12 years old and obscenely rich, they would probably buy some grills too.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Crowns North West After Ye/Kim’s Daughter Admits She’s A Barb

