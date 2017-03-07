Johnny Dang
- Pop CultureJohnny Dang Net Worth 2024: What Is The Jeweler Worth?Learn about Johnny Dang's $20 million net worth, his legacy, and hip-hop connections.By Axl Banks
- StreetwearSauce Walka Flexes New $500K ChainThe pricey Cuban chain was designed by Johnny Dang.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny DangMayweather had Dang on his private jet.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDee Watkins Shows Off Flashy Johnny Dang Jewelry On "In My Bag"Dee Watkins shows off his essentials, including his three phones, an extra-long charger, jewelry from Johnny Dang, and more on "In My Bag."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLuh Kel Flexes His Jewelry & Face Mask Collection On "In My Bag"Luh Kel reveals how he stays as fresh and clean as possible on the new episode of "In My Bag."By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsYaya Mayweather Calls Out Johnny Dang For Allegedly Saying N-Word In Lil Pump VideoYaya Mayweather is among hundreds that think jeweler Johnny Dang said the n-word in his video with Lil Pump.By Alex Zidel
- GramKodak Black Returns: New Hair, New Forehead Tattoo, New JewelryKodak Black has a new forehead tattoo, a new hairstyle, and a new mouthful of diamonds.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRod Wave Relies On His Old Habits In "And I Still"Rod Wave makes it out of the mud but he's still working the streets in "And I Still."By Alex Zidel
- GramNBA YoungBoy Skips Tyler, The Creator Appointment To Ice Out His SonIce cream with Tyler, The Creator can wait.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Icy New GrillsThey're hitting!By Noah C
- MusicDaBaby's Custom Diamond Embedded "Kirk" Chain Is InsaneLet's gooooo!By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Pump Drops $250K On New Rose Gold Baguette GrillzThe jeweler has never made anything like it.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuavo Drops A Quarter Million Dollars On New Diamond GrillzQuavo cops himself a Christmas gift.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Was Diamond Shopping Moments Before The Video Shooting6ix9ine is ready for the holiday season with his 18-karat diamond-encrusted grill.By Devin Ch
- MusicBhad Bhabie Drops $45k On New Jewelry To Celebrate Gold CertificationBhad Bhabie iced herself out.By Nicole Fee
- MusicTrippie Redd Cops $50K Set Of VVS-Encrusted GrillsTrippie Redd opts for a blue smile. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsPaul Wall Says All The Houston Astros Players Are Getting Gold Custom GrillsPaul Wall says he's giving out free grills to the entire Houston Astros team.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMacklemore Hits Up Johnny Dang For A Set Of Icy GrillsMacklemore gettin' icy.By Aron A.
- Music VideosMacklemore Feat. Lil Yachty "Marmalade" VideoMacklemore and Lil Yachty's child-versions cause havoc in "Marmalade" video.By Aron A.
- LifeNational Geographic Made A Documentary About GrillsThe most educational take on grills of all time.By hnhh