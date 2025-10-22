North West’s Wild New Look Enrages The Internet

Experimenting with one's appearance is a normal part of growing up. Sadly, however, children of celebrities often face much harsher scrutiny than their peers. This includes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 12-year-old daughter North, who recently hopped online to unveil a bold new look.

In new videos shared on TikTok, the middle schooler sports a variety of fake piercing and face tattoos. She also flaunts bright blue braids, blue contacts, and black grillz. "Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life," she captioned one video, which featured a couple of her friends.

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about all of this. While many are outraged, others are coming to the pre-teen's defense. "Once upon a time we would’ve considered this negligence and horrible parenting," one X user writes. "I mean, poor thing doesn’t exactly have model parents," another says. "It’s a Halloween costume with her friends," someone else claims.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Alleges Saucy Santana Made Nasty Comments About Blue Ivy And North West

North West Face Tattoos

This isn't the first time North's fashion choices have sparked controversy. In August, she was photographed wearing a corseted top during a night out in Rome with her mother. This resulted in a great deal of backlash for both parents, as most agreed the outfit was not appropriate. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this month, Kardashian opened up about the ordeal, admitting that she learned from it.

“I think like, any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you’ve been here, like, please ― we just need a little bit of grace,” she explained. “It’s interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I’m like, ‘OK, we’re never wearing that again,’” Kardashian explained. “Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

“And she’s, you know, usually a girl that dresses like a tomboy most of the time,” the SKIMS founder added. “And she wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to, and they all got these outfits, and then she wears them, and it’s just like, ‘OK, wait, maybe you can’t wear that,’ you know? And so as a mom, you’re kind of learning at the same time.”