North West Follows In The Footsteps Of Papa Ye In Her Fit Check Interview

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: North West attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
North West's debut album will pay homage to her father, Kanye West, debut album with the title Elementary School Dropout.

North West gets her magnetic personality from her father, Kanye West, and she emulates her dad every chance she gets. 

The daughter of Kim Kardashian was the latest guest on the popular interview series, Fit Check. Talking to Chris Too Smoove, North follows in her father’s footstep to identify her wardrobe. 

“I don’t know,” North replied consistently when asked about her article of clothing.

This response follows a similar interview Chris Too Smoove conducted with Ye in 2024. The only price Ye unveiled was $200 for his pants. Everything else, Ye replied, “I don’t know.”

North West is the oldest of Ye and Kim’s children. Other actions she has exhibited similar to Ye includes dealing with the paparazzi and fashion options. Her siblings have also displayed various traits from Ye that have made him a high-profile icon in the media.

More: Kim Kardashian Pens Adorable Birthday Message For North West

North West Fit Check

As North matures, she begins to show more similarities to Ye. In January 2025, Kanye West, now known as Ye, shared a black-and-white photo of his daughter, North West, at a keyboard in his home studio.

In the caption, he revealed that North had “made me love music again.” Her simple request for beats inspired him to return to his ASR sampler and produce music with his hands, sparking work on her album and his own project, Bully.

North’s influence marked a turning point for Ye, who had struggled with creative stagnation despite releasing Donda and the Vultures series. Their collaboration renewed his passion and deepened their bond. Fans praised North for bringing fresh joy into his life.

North’s music journey began with “Talking / Once Again” in February 2024, a chart-topping hit with Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign. She followed with Bomb on Vultures 2 and rapped in Japanese on FKA twigs’ 2025 track “Childlike Things.” Her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, announced in March 2024, is in production with Ye’s guidance.

Together, North and Ye share a rare creative partnership that has inspired audiences and reshaped the mogul’s artistic direction.

More: Kim Kardashian Praises North West's FKA twigs Video Appearance After Kanye West Rants

