Kim Kardashian Pens Adorable Birthday Message For North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the world's most famous celebrity couples, and it's wild to think of how long fans have been keeping up with them for. Look no further than North West for that phenomena, as fans can't believe the young one is already 12 years old.

Recently, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the socialite took to the social media platform to send her first daughter a sweet birthday message on Sunday (June 15). Kim Kardashian and North West are very close, so this wholesome tribute should come as no surprise.

"My little baby North turns 12 years old today," Kim wrote. "We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small. It's been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs."

The post included many pictures of North as a baby and toddler, and it was adorable to see. Despite all the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama, their love for their children is the one thing that can bring them together after a turbulent path.

Kim Kardashian Kids

Speaking of Ye, his birthday promise for his daughter seemed to go unfulfilled. Kanye West's new album Bully celebrated North West, or at least, it was meant to. He wanted to drop the project on her birthday, but that didn't end up happening. Considering previous Ye rollouts and releases, this could be due to distribution issues, sample clearances, perfectionist artistry, or just a chaotic and quick-to-flip work environment.

Kim Kardashian's other children are her nine-year-old son Saint, her seven-year-old daughter Chicago, and her six-year-old son Psalm. She shares all of them with her ex husband Kanye West.

We're sure Kim will continue to celebrate her family online in other ways, as it's a big chunk of what she gets up to online. Whether it's for birthdays or other special occasions, she's the biggest cheerleader.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian recently saw justice as the trial of her alleged Paris robbers finalized with various convictions. It's been a turbulent year, but with her family by her side, she's ready for it all.