A lot of Kanye West fans are not surprised that his new album "Bully" has not come out as expected on June 15... At least, not yet.

Kanye West has a couple of musical projects in the works, and one of them was supposed to come out today (Sunday, June 15). While fans aren't surprised that Ye didn't deliver with his new album Bully (although there's plenty of Sunday left at press time), they did express shock with a new snippet of his that surfaced online.

The tease, caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, sees accompaniment from a brief visual of a silhouetted man, presumably Kanye, sitting in a cavernous room. Ethereal synths, lyrics of holiness, and a sung vocal performance are big contrasts from his recent material. However, Kanye West recently updated his controversial "H.H." song to be more spiritual and religious. So maybe this shouldn't surprise too many folks out there.

Nevertheless, fans have no idea what to do with it without the LP as promised. Ye previously said that he wanted to put it out on Sunday, June 15. That's not only Father's Day, but also North West's birthday.

We will see if he actually puts it out later today. If not, then it will just be one more mythical record in a discography full of scrapped projects. But maybe it ends up seeing the light of day eventually.

Kanye West New Album

Kanye West's new album Bully might be nonexistent, though. In a recently leaked alleged text message exchange, Ye seemingly suggested that he didn't know or plan regarding Bully's release date, but he said he's working on it. For all we know, he could be putting the finishing touches on it as we speak, or could be dealing with distribution drama.

Still, all that's purely speculative, so take it with a grain of salt. Also, it's not like people have had a lack of Yeezy updates as of late.

For example, Kanye West showed up to trial and arrived at the Manhattan federal courthouse where Diddy is facing serious allegations. Ye's support for the Bad Boy mogul became painfully clear this year, adding to constant controversies in 2025. We will see if any of this shows up on Bully, and whether it comes out at all.

