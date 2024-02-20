Chicago West Takes Inspiration From Big Sister North: Watch

There's no shortage of nepo babies being generated by Hollywood's couples, but among the most famous of them all will always be the offspring of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The ex-lovers share four – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – most of whom have already spent enough time in the public eye for us to get a feel for their personality. The eldest of the family has a love for fashion, music, sports, and drawing, just to name a few of the hobbies she's already shared with us. Meanwhile, Saint's athletic abilities in basketball and soccer suggest that he could have a future playing professionally.

Next up is six-year-old Chicago, who recently celebrated her birthday with a Bratz-themed affair, proving her love for all things girly. The youngest girl of the Kimye clan makes occasional appearances on TikTok with North, and earlier this week, she proved that the two creatives have even more in common than we thought. In the video below, Chicago's eccentric green makeup and bold personality have commenters comparing her to her mom, while the 10-year-old is traditionally said to more closely resemble Ye.

Chicago West is Just as Creative as North

Seeing as it was just a few weeks ago that the firstborn West's "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" purple facepaint went viral, she may be responsible for Chicago's innovative makeover. We've already seen Kim collaborate with her siblings Kylie, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall on various beauty endeavors, and as North and her little sis get older, we're curious to see whether they'll have any joint projects to share with the world.

More Cute TikTok Content

From what we've seen of little Chicago so far, it's evident that her creative skills will easily match up to North and Saint's. What we're waiting to see, however, is if she'll take an interest in athletics like her two older siblings have. If you had to predict a future career for each of the four Kardashian-West kids, what would they be? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

