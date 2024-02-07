North West's Basketball Skills Have Fans Revisiting Kanye's Chris Paul Claims

A recent TikTok by North West showing off some impressive dribbling ability has been met with a wave of hilarious reactions from fans. While many people were impressed by West's ball handling, more than a few commenters couldn't help but crack some jokes. "CP3 a good trainer yea," one fan wrote. The short comment refers to claims that Kanye West made in 2022 that Kim Kardashian had cheated on him with Chris Paul. No proof that the rumor was true ever emerged, but it is one that has stuck with fans.

Another avenue of comments surrounded North's apparent readiness to join the NBA. Many fans commented that she had better off-hand control than the Celtics' Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, several others said that North could start for the Pistons already. However, of course, there were a few haters on hand to dismiss North's ability. The full video of North's impressive skills can be found below. What do you think of her game? Let us know in the comments.

North West: Future Hooper?

A love of basketball has quickly become apparent for the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye. Kim and North attended several Lakers games during their playoff run in 2023. This included speculation that Kim was dating a Laker thanks to her curve-hugging "I Love Nerds" top. The pair were once again in attendance as the Lakers eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs. Furthermore, Kim and her daughter have been spotted supporting Tristan Thompson, the former boyfriend of Kim's sister Khloé. Thompson had been a playoff roster addition for the Lakers.

While North has already gained a substantial following on social media, it's clear that basketball is something she clearly enjoys. Maybe the Kar-Jen clan is about to add another athlete to join the likes of Thompson and Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner. However, at just 10 years old, it would be almost a decade until North even considered playing college ball, let alone thinking about going pro.

Best Reactions To North West

