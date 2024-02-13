North West & "Baddies" Star Smiley Link Up: Photo

It's hard to keep up with the number of stars on the rise in the entertainment industry, not to mention all of their children. Still, no matter how big Hollywood seems, it continues to bring unexpected pairings together. Events like the Super Bowl are a great catalyst for these unusual groups to gather, such as we saw with Ice Spice and Shaquille O'Neil, who's under serious scrutiny after gassing up the young redhead in the caption of his Instagram post. Elsewhere, 10-year-old North West is already making an impressive roster of famous connections thanks to both of her parents.

So far in February, we've already seen the California native performing at a Vultures listening party with her dad, and posing for a photo with a familiar face from one of today's wildest reality shows. Baddies star Smiley was grinning from ear to ear when she took a photo with Miss Westie, though it's unclear where the image was captured. It looks as though it may have been at one of Ye's album release events based on their dark outfits and the haze in the background.

North West Smiles Big Beside Baddies Starlet

As the picture circulates on social media, people have a lot to say. "I honestly admire Smiley's ability to get into any room," one person praised the controversial reality star. "Idk how the f**k she does it."

Social Media Didn't See This Duo Coming

More than a few people are under the impression that it was Smiley asking North West to pose with her, and not the other way around. "North with a fan 😍😍," one Instagram user quipped in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments. "And it's crazy cause Smiley probably the one that asked North for the picture," another person speculated. Who do you think is a bigger fan of the other – Kimye's firstborn or the Baddies cast member? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

