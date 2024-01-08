"Baddies East": Smiley Responds To Cast & Fans Over "Fake" Medical Emergency

The cast of Baddies East recently went to Jamaica during the reality television show's latest episode. Moreover, they obviously got into their fair share of fun, club outings, clashes, fights, and other antics that are the lifeblood of the program. However, one particular incident has many fans scratching their heads, whether it's due to skepticism of to the veracity of it or shock at the idea that people would doubt such a thing. Furthermore, Smiley apparently had a medical emergency after taking three or four shots of alcohol that prompted a seizure and immediate transportation to the hospital for medical attention.

Still, there were a lot of people who doubted that this was real, and who suggested that Smiley faked this reaction. Not only that, but this didn't only come from fans, but from fellow cast members on Baddies East such as Chrisean Rock's sister Tesehki. Mariahlynn also said that this was likely an overreaction and that she was making a big fuss about it, and we know that the two don't have the best of relationships. Overall, it seems like a lot of drama for something that, even if it was fake, should've been treated with all the respect and care in the world.

Baddies East Cast Members Doubt Medical Emergency

Speaking of which, Smiley took to social media to tearfully react to all these doubts and attacks in a new video. "Y'all don't know how this s**t feel, bro," she expressed in a clip that surfaced on TikTok. "Y'all don't know how I'm feeling, y'all didn't see how this s**t feel, bro. I don't even know what was going on. I did not know what the f**k was going on in this f***ing s**t. It was, like, I was so nervous for this s**t to come on. And then I'm seeing all these comments, and I have to sit here and watch this s**t? Bruh, my grandma, everybody is watching this, bruh, this s**t..."

Smiley's Response

Meanwhile, many fans, regardless of side, agreed that the Zeus Network show shouldn't take advantage of her anymore. A similar initiative popped up recently, petitioning for Rollie Pollie to be kicked off the show. We'll see what changes happen and what else develops for the crew. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Smiley and Baddies East.

