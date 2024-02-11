Kanye West & Drake Fans Debate North & Adonis' Performances On Their LPs

"Talking" and "Daylight" are two "Bring Your Kid To Work Day" cuts, and amid "Vultures" seeing success on the charts, they're head to head.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Kanye West and Drake may not have the closest or most amicable relationship these days, but they do have one unique thing in common. Both superstars included a track on their most recent LPs (Vultures and For All The Dogs, specifically) on which their children have a chance to spit some bars. North West takes the mic on "Talking," whereas Adonis Graham has a throwback verse over some boom-bap, Cypress Hill-esque beats on "Daylight." In fact, North recently made her Global Spotify Charts debut with this new track, and we all know how successful FATD was. Now the question is, which protégé did it better?

That's what a lot of fans jokingly debated online, especially after news of North West's commercial success hit. "adonis gonna run a diss track," one fan commented under the post below, with another adding, "Kanye’s Daughter > Drakes Son." However, folks also pointed out that Kanye West and Drake are not the first ones to do this. "Travis featured Stormi now errbody wanna ft their own kid…." one user pointed out. Both child performances are pretty different, though, so maybe "Talking" and "Daylight" can't even be compared in this regard.

Read More: Drake Throws Shots At Joe Budden, Kanye West & Pusha T On “Scary Hours 3”

Fans Choose Between North West & Adonis Amid Kanye West's Vultures Success: See Comments

Of course, this is all just adding to the monstrous hype and discussion around Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's finally released collab album, Vultures. Ye claims that it's number one in 72 countries including Israel, and we'll see next week how this chart performance translates into sales and acclaim. This is obviously a very difficult beast to tackle given the Chicago artist's rampant antisemitism, but most folks already separated that from this rollout. Even though he made it pretty impossible, they are still (disappointingly) mutually exclusive things in folks' minds.

Meanwhile, the 6ix God is busy on his Big As The What? tour with J. Cole right now, having a lot of fun with the Dreamville MC. He probably won't drop something new for a while, so maybe we won't get an Adonis verse for quite some time. But maybe this is when he and North West kick off their solo careers. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and Kanye West.

Read More: Kanye West Brings Out North West On Stage In Chicago

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.