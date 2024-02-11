Kanye West & Drake Fans Debate North & Adonis' Performances On Their LPs

Kanye West and Drake may not have the closest or most amicable relationship these days, but they do have one unique thing in common. Both superstars included a track on their most recent LPs (Vultures and For All The Dogs, specifically) on which their children have a chance to spit some bars. North West takes the mic on "Talking," whereas Adonis Graham has a throwback verse over some boom-bap, Cypress Hill-esque beats on "Daylight." In fact, North recently made her Global Spotify Charts debut with this new track, and we all know how successful FATD was. Now the question is, which protégé did it better?

That's what a lot of fans jokingly debated online, especially after news of North West's commercial success hit. "adonis gonna run a diss track," one fan commented under the post below, with another adding, "Kanye’s Daughter > Drakes Son." However, folks also pointed out that Kanye West and Drake are not the first ones to do this. "Travis featured Stormi now errbody wanna ft their own kid…." one user pointed out. Both child performances are pretty different, though, so maybe "Talking" and "Daylight" can't even be compared in this regard.

Of course, this is all just adding to the monstrous hype and discussion around Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's finally released collab album, Vultures. Ye claims that it's number one in 72 countries including Israel, and we'll see next week how this chart performance translates into sales and acclaim. This is obviously a very difficult beast to tackle given the Chicago artist's rampant antisemitism, but most folks already separated that from this rollout. Even though he made it pretty impossible, they are still (disappointingly) mutually exclusive things in folks' minds.

Meanwhile, the 6ix God is busy on his Big As The What? tour with J. Cole right now, having a lot of fun with the Dreamville MC. He probably won't drop something new for a while, so maybe we won't get an Adonis verse for quite some time. But maybe this is when he and North West kick off their solo careers. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and Kanye West.

