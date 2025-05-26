Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Her Robbers' Convictions

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner present at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019. Xxx Emmys2019 0922174703 Jpg A Ent Usa Ca. © Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC and Imagn Images
Ironically enough, Kim Kardashian recently graduated her law program and is now preparing to take the bar.

Kim Kardashian has had a sadly turbulent 2025, as constant and combative controversies from her ex husband Kanye West got particularly nasty. But fortunately for her, one of the most harrowing experiences of her life is something she can at least find some justice in.

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian's Paris robbers in 2016 were convicted of the crime. Eight people were found guilty – including the purported ringleader – whereas the court acquitted the two other defendants.

Hollywood Unlocked, via Instagram, caught the socialite's statement on the matter. Her lawyers Michael Rhodes, Léonor Hennerick, and Jonathan Mattout released a joint statement of their own.

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," Kim reportedly expressed. "While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system."

"She has shown immense bravery, not just in facing her captors but in continuing to advocate for justice," her lawyers reportedly stated. "This is a significant moment of closure for her."

Did Kim Kardashian Graduate From Law School?

Before this conviction, Kim Kardashian testified in the suspects' Paris trial. "I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me," she reportedly recalled. "I absolutely did think I was going to die."

The 44-year-old spoke on how she immediately felt concern for her family, her children, and her whereabouts rather than fixate on the robbery. "I have babies," she expressed. "I have to make it home. They can take everything. I just have to make it home."

This long-awaited close to a dark chapter of Kim's life also came with a slightly ironic twist. Kim Kardashian graduated from her individualized law program, which means she's getting ready to take the bar soon.

She spoke a lot on the justice system and her professional ambitions in recent years, and we are very interested to see how she plans to move forward. We will see if anything else comes out about this robbery trial or if it's finally all over.

