kim kardashian robbery

- Pop CultureKim Kardashian’s Paris Robbers Are Headed To Trial: Report12 men will stand trial following the $10 million jewelry heist that took place in 2016.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeKim Kardashian's Alleged Jewelry Thief Writes Tell-All About Paris BurglaryOne of the suspects accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris recounts the heist more than four years later.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesKim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Is Being Made Into A Movie: ReportKim Kardashian's story inspired a French filmmaker. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian-West Struts Through Paris In A See-Through CatsuitThe fashion icon was touring the city for Paris Fashion Week.By Erika Marie
- MusicKim Kardashian & Kanye West Return To Paris For First Time Post-BurglaryThe whole thing seemed emotional, especially for Yeezy.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Opens Up About Paris Robbery Ahead Of "Tough" KUWTK Episode"I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes."By Trevor Smith
- LifeKris Jenner Discusses Kim Kardashian & The Paris Robbery On EllenKris Jenner still cries when she hears Kim Kardashian retell the tale of the Paris robbery.By hnhh
- EntertainmentSee New Crime Scene Photos From Kim Kardashian's Robbery In ParisNew photos from the crime scene where Kim was bound, gagged, and robbed in Paris have been released to the public. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Thieves Melted Down Her Jewelry & Only Made €28,000Most of Kim Kardashian's stolen jewelry has been melted and sold. Her $4 million engagement ring is the one piece that may still be out there. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian To Parody Jewelry Heist With "Ocean's Eight" CameoA few months after the highly publicized robbery she suffered in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for "Ocean's Eight," a comedy film about a jewelry heist. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Police Report From Paris Robbery Released By French PaperRead excerpts from Kim Kardashian's first-hand account of her robbery in Paris.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentFour Men Officially Charged For The Paris Robbery Of Kim KardashianFour men have been officially charged for their direct involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of Kim Kardashian. Ten suspects are still being held in custody. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentHere Are All The "Grandad Gangsters" Responsible For The Kim Kardashian RobberyThe gang that carried out the $10 million jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian is entirely made up of senior citizens, including some notorious French career criminals. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Driver Released From Custody Of French PoliceIt was suspected that Kim's driver may have played a role in tipping off the jewel thieves, though he was released from custody yesterday. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Admires Her "Boys" In New Instagram PostKim shares a loving moment between Kanye and Saint West.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentTwo Men From Kim Kardashian's Limo Company Arrested For Paris RobberyTwo men who work for a limo company often used by the Kardashians have been arrested for their alleged roles in the October jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Driver Is One Of The Suspects Arrested For Paris RobberyFrench police believe Kim's driver might have tipped off the thieves that carried out the $9 million jewelry heist. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentSee Photos Of The Suspects Arrested For Kim Kardashian's Paris RobberyPhotos of these suspects were taken as they were being taken into custody earlier today. By Angus Walker
- Entertainment17 Suspects Arrested For Paris Robbery Of Kim KardashianThe investigation of the high-stakes jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian, which took place in Paris in October, has led French police to discover a far-reaching network of experienced criminals. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Returns To Social Media With New StrategyOK, 2017 is starting to feel more normal. By Angus Walker
- LifeKanye West & Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors Denied; Reportedly Still SeparatedKim and Kanye don't seem headed for divorce, as had been rumored yesterday. Sources close to Kim say that she's staying with the kids at Kris Jenner's place, while Kanye's source says the family is all together. By Angus Walker
- News"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Suspended In Wake Of Kim's RobberyKim puts "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on hold while she attempts to recover from the violent robbery she experienced in Paris. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Returns To Studio For 1st Time Since Kim's Robbery In ParisAfter a few days in isolation, Kanye goes back to the studio, reportedly still in a "glum mood." By Angus Walker