Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspect Reportedly Passes Away Weeks Before Trial

Kim Kardashian is sadly dealing with a lot of controversies around her name these days, mostly stemming from her ex husband Kanye West and his constant rants. But another big obstacle to her mental peace is developing in shocking ways.

According to TMZ, one of the suspects accused of organizing and carrying out a robbery on the socialite reportedly passed away in Paris on March 6. The city was the site of the $10 million 2016 robbery. Per the Daily Mail, Marceau Baum-Gertner's cause of death is still unknown.

The 72-year-old suspect was one of various who were expected to go on trial on Monday (April 28) for their alleged involvement in the robbery. Kim Kardashian will take the stand in May in this alleged underground Parisian gang's trial.

Kim already told the judge of her experience, and will share her play-by-play of the harrowing incident with the jury next month. As for Baum-Gertner, he refused to reveal his alleged coconspirators' names during pretrial questioning. Reportedly, he possibly considered less prison time in exchange for naming his alleged colleagues.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Blasts The Kardashians For Allegedly Separating Kanye West From His Kids

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Beef

Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Sadly, this is not even the most hectic narrative in the reality TV star's life right now. Kanye West's rants about the Kardashians continue to get more fiery and accusatory amid disputes over the former couple's children.

For example, a clip recently surfaced of an old Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. In it, Kim and Ye's son Saint West finds a reference to his mother's tape with Ray J. Kanye recently reacted to it with a critical tweet.

"I don't believe in my child being used to speak about porn. Porn is adult content," Ye wrote.

With all this in mind, we can imagine this Paris robbery trial is not helping with the stress. Still, we have to wait and see how it develops and what the actual court proceedings will result in.