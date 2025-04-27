Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspect Reportedly Passes Away Weeks Before Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1163 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspect Passes Away Trial Pop Culture News
Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Various individuals are accused of organizing and carrying out a robbery on Kim Kardashian in Paris back in 2016.

Kim Kardashian is sadly dealing with a lot of controversies around her name these days, mostly stemming from her ex husband Kanye West and his constant rants. But another big obstacle to her mental peace is developing in shocking ways.

According to TMZ, one of the suspects accused of organizing and carrying out a robbery on the socialite reportedly passed away in Paris on March 6. The city was the site of the $10 million 2016 robbery. Per the Daily Mail, Marceau Baum-Gertner's cause of death is still unknown.

The 72-year-old suspect was one of various who were expected to go on trial on Monday (April 28) for their alleged involvement in the robbery. Kim Kardashian will take the stand in May in this alleged underground Parisian gang's trial.

Kim already told the judge of her experience, and will share her play-by-play of the harrowing incident with the jury next month. As for Baum-Gertner, he refused to reveal his alleged coconspirators' names during pretrial questioning. Reportedly, he possibly considered less prison time in exchange for naming his alleged colleagues.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Blasts The Kardashians For Allegedly Separating Kanye West From His Kids

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Beef
MLS: Leagues Cup-Cruz Azul at Inter Miami CF
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Sadly, this is not even the most hectic narrative in the reality TV star's life right now. Kanye West's rants about the Kardashians continue to get more fiery and accusatory amid disputes over the former couple's children.

For example, a clip recently surfaced of an old Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. In it, Kim and Ye's son Saint West finds a reference to his mother's tape with Ray J. Kanye recently reacted to it with a critical tweet.

"I don't believe in my child being used to speak about porn. Porn is adult content," Ye wrote.

With all this in mind, we can imagine this Paris robbery trial is not helping with the stress. Still, we have to wait and see how it develops and what the actual court proceedings will result in.

In the meantime, Kim Kardashian will continue to balance all the scandals of her fame with a normal life as a businesswoman and mother. It's a difficult thing to tackle, and hopefully the rest of 2025 pans out more peacefully.

Read More: Kanye West Allegedly Pays Kim Kardashian The Highest Monthly Child Support In U.S. History

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.8K
Kanye West Saint Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Berates An Old Clip Of His Son Saint Finding A Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Reference 2.3K
Kanye West Kim Kardashian Child Support History Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West Allegedly Pays Kim Kardashian The Highest Monthly Child Support In U.S. History 31.1K
Pierre Suu / Contributor / Getty Images Pop Culture North West Goes On Livestream, Shows Off Kardashian Mansion 20.9K