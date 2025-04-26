Kanye West Berates An Old Clip Of His Son Saint Finding A Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Reference

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Kanye recently reacted on Twitter to an old clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In it, Kim and Ye's son Saint went up to his mother to show her something on the video game Roblox. It was a picture of the socialite's face with a reference to her infamous sex tape from all the way back in the 2000s with Ray J.

"The last thing that I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later," Kim Kardashian said of the incident back then. "Especially when it's this big party and my whole family is here. This is some real embarrassing s**t and I need to deal with it. And I will deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now."

"I don't believe in my child being used to speak about porn. Porn is adult content," Kanye West expressed concerning Kim Kardashian. Of course, many people pointed out how that's not exactly what happened here. Also, Ye drew plenty of controversy in the past for his own promotion of – and infatuation with – sexually explicit content.

What Did Kanye West Say About His Kids?

This follows many other nasty remarks from the Chicago artist against his ex wife. On a recent livestream, he expressed regret over getting Kim Kardashian pregnant instead of her friend Paris Hilton.