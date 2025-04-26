Kanye West Berates An Old Clip Of His Son Saint Finding A Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Reference

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1389 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Saint Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Hip Hop News
Sep 23, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Kanye West and his son Saint throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West has drawn a lot of controversy for his own promotion of content that is inappropriate for his children.

The divorce of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian only seems to get worse and worse with each passing year when it comes to their disagreements. Amid many other attacks and allegations against the Kardashians, Ye is now looking backwards and finding more moments of critique.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, Kanye recently reacted on Twitter to an old clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In it, Kim and Ye's son Saint went up to his mother to show her something on the video game Roblox. It was a picture of the socialite's face with a reference to her infamous sex tape from all the way back in the 2000s with Ray J.

"The last thing that I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later," Kim Kardashian said of the incident back then. "Especially when it's this big party and my whole family is here. This is some real embarrassing s**t and I need to deal with it. And I will deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now."

"I don't believe in my child being used to speak about porn. Porn is adult content," Kanye West expressed concerning Kim Kardashian. Of course, many people pointed out how that's not exactly what happened here. Also, Ye drew plenty of controversy in the past for his own promotion of – and infatuation with – sexually explicit content.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Blasts The Kardashians For Allegedly Separating Kanye West From His Kids

What Did Kanye West Say About His Kids?

This follows many other nasty remarks from the Chicago artist against his ex wife. On a recent livestream, he expressed regret over getting Kim Kardashian pregnant instead of her friend Paris Hilton.

"Kim was Paris Hilton's assistant," Kanye West pointed out. "I should've had a baby with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian. Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I'd have now? Think about that. [...] And Paris Hilton had the vision, and then, that's what happened. Kim was like the Virgil. Kim was like Paris Hilton's Virgil. And that's what happened. If you like Arnold Schwarzenegger and you have a kid with a nanny, the nanny's only power is to take your kids. So Kim's only power is to take my kids. I had a baby with a f***ing assistant, bro. [...] It's king time now, bro. No more motherf***ing assistants, no more hugs."

Read More: Kanye West Shares His Updated "Big Three" Amid Kendrick Lamar & Playboi Carti Feuds

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Kids Paris Hilton Kim Kardashian Hip Hop News Relationships Kanye West Wishes He Had Kids With Paris Hilton Instead Of Kim Kardashian 1384
Kanye West Playboi Carti Worst Enemy Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Claims Playboi Carti Told Him He’s “The Worst Enemy To Have” 2.5K
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images TV Ray J Claims "The Kardashians" Clip Of Ye Delivering Kim's Alleged Sex Tape "Is A Lie" 7.1K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Pop Culture Kim Kardashian's Son, Saint, Saw An Ad For "Unreleased Footage" From Her Sex Tape With Ray J 8.4K