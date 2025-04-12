Kanye West Makes Absurd Claim About A "Part 2" With Kim Kardashian & Ray J

Kanye West continues to flip-flop between berating his ex wife on social media and making lewd comments about her with other men. In his latest example of this, he doubled down on previous wild Twitter statements about wanting to make an adult tape with Kim Kardashian and Ray J. More specifically, Ye remarked he likes to watch other people do the deed and wants to be a part of a "part two" with the former couple. Now, in his new thoughts on the matter, he dragged in Kris Jenner with an allegation we can't discern as a joke or as an outlandish claim he's serious about. In addition, the Chicago artist also slung some mud at Caitlyn Jenner.

"Kris Jenner just sent me Kim and Ray J the contract to shoot part 2," Kanye West tweeted about Kim Kardashian and Ray J. "Im like, Not without Caitlyn." Previously, Ye had let out some tweets that seemed to criticize the trans community, such as "You start dating a trans women and wondering why y’all got so many things in common" and "My d**k to [sic] long for trans p***y."

When Did Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Start Dating?

While the Yeezy mogul was never exactly silent in the past when it came to Kim and Ray's history, this definitely takes things to a new level. It's also pretty sad to see given Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's turbulent history. They started dating in 2012, tied the knot in 2014, and it wasn't long before Ye's controversies and antics drove a wedge in their relationship. Even though the socialite stood firmly in support of her husband for a long time, she finally filed for divorce in 2021. Since then, things have been more contentious than ever.