- Music"Shook Ones, Pt. II" By Mobb Deep Is The Best-Ever Beat, Rock The Bells ProclaimsThis writer can't help but agree. Do you think it's better than "Still D.R.E.," "Flava In Ya Ear," and the rest of RTB's top 50 list?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTimbaland Teases Justin Timberlake's "FutureSex/LoveSounds 2"Timbaland teases the possibility of another Justin Timberlake reunion, floating the idea of "FutureSex/LoveSounds 2." By Mitch Findlay
- SportsManny Pacquiao Still Yearns For Floyd Mayweather RematchManny Pacquiao will be watching Floyd Mayweather's every move very closely.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Durk Introduces Us To "India Pt. II"Lil Durk releases a melodic new single ahead of "Signed To The Streets 3."By Alex Zidel
- NewsH.E.R. Doubles It Up With "I Used to Know Her- Part 2"Think you know H.E.R.? Think again.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentHip-Hop Sequels: The Gift & The CurseAre hip-hop sequels a foregone conclusion?By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer" Part 2 Dives Back Into Steven Avery Case Next MonthAvery's fight continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentDenzel Curry's "TA1300" Album: The Best BarsDenzel is not spitting low percentage on "TA1300."By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Working On "Drugs You Should Try It" Part 2 With FKi 1st"Days Before Astroworld" coming soon?By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's Desiigner Assisted "Pt. 2" Goes PlatinumYears later, Kanye West's "The Life Of Pablo" is proven to have longevity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Peep's Producer Smokeasac Confirms "Come Over When You're Sober II" Is ComingLil Peep's producer confirms there's more music to come. By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsThe Game On Why L.A. Has Outlasted NYC Since The Birth Of Gangsta RapPart 2 of our interview with Game upon the release of "The Documentary 2." Watch as Game explores the difference between L.A. and New York rap, then and now. By Angus Walker