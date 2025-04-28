Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Officially Begins Nine Years After Paris Incident

Kim Kardashian may be dealing with a lot of drama concerning her former husband these days, but she has a big situation to handle first. According to TMZ, the trial of ten Parisian individuals for robbing her at gunpoint began today (Monday, April 28) almost nine years after the incident.

Not only that, but the socialite will reportedly testify as a witness on May 13. She previously offered a play-by-play recollection of the hotel suite break-in, in which the robbers walked away with $10 million in jewels.

However, other developments around this case will change the eventual outcome. One of the suspects in Kim Kardashian's robbery, a 72-yar-old man named Marceau Baum-Gertner, passed away on March 6. Per the Daily Mail, the cause of death remains unknown at press time.

Who Are Kim Kardashian's Robbers?

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian's alleged robbers are a supposed underground gang sometimes called the "Grandpa Robbers" for their ages. Ten total suspects will stand trial, five of whom were alleged direct participants. The other five allegedly assisted in the jewel heist and face accusations of accessory to the crime.

Police tracked them down and arrested them three months after the October 2016 robbery, for which they reportedly posed as police officers. Authorities charged them with armed robbery and kidnapping. As for their trial, folks expect it to last about three weeks. One of the suspects reportedly has advanced dementia, so his ability to stand trial remains a mystery.

Two suspects, namely Aomar Ait Khedache and Yunice Abbas, confessed to the crime. In fact, the latter even wrote a book about it. Abbas reportedly said this "big job was to be the last" while talking with a French news station.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's family drama is not helping out with all this stress. Kanye West recently made various abhorrent comments about his ex wife, along with other well-documented frustrations over custody of their children.

We will see how this Paris robbery trial develops amid many other narratives and salacious headlines around the reality TV star. It's been a tough 2025 so far, but hopefully the rest of the year slows down.