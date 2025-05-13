Kim Kardashian finally testified in Paris, France, on Tuesday in the infamous robbery case in which a group of men allegedly tied her up and left her in a hotel bathroom during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. In doing so, Kardashian recalled fearing for her life during the traumatic incident.

“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she said on the stand as caught by the Associated Press. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.” She recalled getting ready for bed before hearing stomping outside. “Hello? Hello? Who is it?” she yelled out before they burst into her room.

Kardashian explained that she rushed for her phone but didn’t know the French emergency number. As she tried to call her sister, one of the men threw her onto the bed and zip-tied her hands. “I have babies,” she said. “I have to make it home. They can take everything. I just have to make it home.” One of the men allegedly told her she'd be safe if she kept quiet.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Officially Begins Nine Years After Paris Incident

Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist

US celebrity Kim Kardashian (C) waves as she arrives at the Assize Court for the trial during which she will testify over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewelry robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Once the robbers left Kardashian's hotel room, she scrapped the duck tape off her mouth against the floor of the bathroom. While still bound, she made her way downstairs to where her friend and stylist, Simone Harouche, was staying.

The two hid in bushes on the balcony together out of fear the robbers might return. There, they called Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.

Among the many items the robbers made off with was a $4-million engagement ring that her then-husband, Kanye West, had given her. The rapper was performing at The Meadows music festival in Queens, New York on the night of the attack. He ended up canceling his set mid-performance when he learned of the news. “I’m sorry, there’s a family emergency, I have to stop the show,” West told the crowd before rushing off, according to Rolling Stone.