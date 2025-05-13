Kim Kardashian Recalls Fearing For Her Life In Harrowing Testimony For Paris Robbery Trial

BY Cole Blake 865 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The trial for the men accused of allegedly robbing Kim Kardashian at a hotel in Paris in 2016 is finally underway.

Kim Kardashian finally testified in Paris, France, on Tuesday in the infamous robbery case in which a group of men allegedly tied her up and left her in a hotel bathroom during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. In doing so, Kardashian recalled fearing for her life during the traumatic incident.

“I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me,” she said on the stand as caught by the Associated Press. “I absolutely did think I was going to die.” She recalled getting ready for bed before hearing stomping outside. “Hello? Hello? Who is it?” she yelled out before they burst into her room.

Kardashian explained that she rushed for her phone but didn’t know the French emergency number. As she tried to call her sister, one of the men threw her onto the bed and zip-tied her hands. “I have babies,” she said. “I have to make it home. They can take everything. I just have to make it home.” One of the men allegedly told her she'd be safe if she kept quiet.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Officially Begins Nine Years After Paris Incident

Kim Kardashian Jewelry Heist

FRANCE-US-JUSTICE-TRIAL-ROBBERY-KARDASHIAN
US celebrity Kim Kardashian (C) waves as she arrives at the Assize Court for the trial during which she will testify over the 2016 robbery that saw her relieved of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris, on May 13, 2025. The trial of this sensational nine million euro jewelry robbery opened in Paris on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Once the robbers left Kardashian's hotel room, she scrapped the duck tape off her mouth against the floor of the bathroom. While still bound, she made her way downstairs to where her friend and stylist, Simone Harouche, was staying.

The two hid in bushes on the balcony together out of fear the robbers might return. There, they called Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.

Among the many items the robbers made off with was a $4-million engagement ring that her then-husband, Kanye West, had given her. The rapper was performing at The Meadows music festival in Queens, New York on the night of the attack. He ended up canceling his set mid-performance when he learned of the news. “I’m sorry, there’s a family emergency, I have to stop the show,” West told the crowd before rushing off, according to Rolling Stone.

The men on trial face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and membership in a criminal gang.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Shuts Down "Categorically False" Claims That She & SKIMS Planned To Sue Lana Del Rey

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Pierre Suu / Contributor / Getty Images Pop Culture North West Goes On Livestream, Shows Off Kardashian Mansion 20.9K
Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Begins Paris Pop Culture News Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Officially Begins Nine Years After Paris Incident 522
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.7K
Entertainment Another Man Arrested In Conjunction With Kim Kardashian's 2016 Robbery 1415