Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Kim Kardashian and son Saint West watch on the field as players warm up prior to a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Jayne Kamin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
69-year-old Didier Dubreucq was sentenced to seven years last month for his role in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian.

Last month, eight out of 10 defendants accused of being involved in the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian were found guilty following a high-profile trial. Seven men and one woman, dubbed the "Grandpa Robbers" due to their advanced age, were handed prison sentences ranging from three to eight years.

“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” the SKIMS founder said in a statement after hearing the verdict. “While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

One of the men, 69-year-old Didier Dubreucq, was sentenced to seven years with five years suspended. During pre-trial detention, he was diagnosed with lung cancer, and began undergoing chemotherapy. Now, Hollywood Unlocked reports that he has passed away.

Kim Kardashian Robbery

Dubreucq maintained his innocence following the ruling. “I never participated in this jewelry theft," he said in a letter read by his lawyer in court. "You don’t condemn a man on the altar of suspicion and doubt.”

"It's a mistaken identity case," he also added. "I had nothing to do with this." He did not attend the sentencing due to his health issues.

In May, Kardashian took the stand to testify about the robbery, revealing the long-lasting impact it's had on her and the rest of her family. "Everything changed," she explained. Nowadays, she says she can't sleep in her own home without having multiple security guards outside. She added that began to develop a "phobia of going out," as she thought people would "see [her] out and know [her] home was empty."

"It was terrifying and life-changing and I don't wish that kind of terror on anyone," Kardashian also said. "To think you could be killed or raped - I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

