Kim Kardashian has officially graduated from her four-year Law Office Study Program and is ready to take the bar. The program allows students to study law under a licensed attorney rather than attending traditional law school.

In celebrating the achievement, Kardashian shared a video of herself at the ceremony wearing a graduation cap. "I finally graduated law school after six years!!!" she wrote over the clip, as caught by People. “All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” she said during her speech. “It did start with Van [Jones] and I. Well, it started with the Twitter video that I saw that popped up.”

Several of her family members were in attendance at the event. Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing Kim's cap with the caption: "Supportive sister." Khloé Kardashian also posted a congratulatory video on her Instagram Story. "I am so proud of Kim, I just left her celebration lunch for graduating law school," Khloé said in the clip. "I mean, I cannot believe this is years and years in the making. I'm so proud of her. This was just such a cool accomplishment, and I'm so proud."

In pursuing a career in law, Kim will be following in her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s footsteps. Robert was best-known for serving as OJ Simpson's defense attorney during his infamous 1995 murder trial. He died in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

Did Kim Kardashian Graduate From Law School?

While Kim Kardashian did not technically graduate from law school, she is reportedly planning on taking the bar exam in California now that she's elligible. People reports that she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in Los Angeles on March 27. A passing grade on that test is also required before practicing law.

Although she's not quite ready to practice law yet, she's been lending her expertise to several criminal justice reform initiatives in recent years. She's made headlines on several occasions for trying to help inmates commute their prison sentences.