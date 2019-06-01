found guilty
- CrimeMichael Avenatti Guilty Of Extorting Nike For $25 Million Michael Avenatti is hittin' the clink after attempting to extort $25 million from Nike. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeTay-K Faces Life In Prison For Murder; Fans ReactTay-K was found guilty of murder earlier today.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces 99 Years In Prison: ReportTay-K will be going to prison.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKellen Winslow II Found Guilty Of RapeThe former NFL player was found guilty of raping a homeless woman by San Diego County jurors.By Devin Ch
- SocietyThree Men Convicted For $32M Slip-And-Fall Scam Involving Homeless People In NYCThe three men were convicted for wire fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud in New York City.By Aron A.