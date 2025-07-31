Ksoo's Codefendant Found Guilty Of Murder & Burglary

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 613 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ksoo Codefendant Guilty Murder Burglary Hip Hop News
Image via Ksoo
Ksoo stands accused of murdering another man back in 2020, and his own father identified him as the alleged shooter.

Ksoo had his emerging rap career come to a close when he caught a murder case stemming from an alleged 2020 incident and an alleged 2019 murder. Hakeem Robinson stands accused of murdering another rapper by the name of Lil Buck in Jacksonville in 2020, and the other alleged murder also allegedly connects to a conflict between the ATK and KTA gangs. Ksoo's codefendant now awaits sentencing.

According to DJ Akademiks on Instagram, a Florida court found ATK Scotty (real name Leroy Whitaker) guilty of first degree murder and burglary. We will see how the whole case wraps up involving these two murders, for which Whitaker's conviction relates to the 2020 shooting.

Ksoo's controversial murder case took a turn in the headlines when his own father testified against him in the murder trial. He initially received charges of accessory for allegedly picking his son and Whitaker up. Another accomplice, Dominique Barner, was also allegedly a part of this scheme.

Prosecutors claim Ksoo carried out the murder in retaliation for a diss track against his half-brother. His and Whitaker's defense teams claim Barner is the one who carried out the murder.

Read More: 50 Cent & Fat Joe React To Ksoo’s Dad Testifying Against Sons In Murder Trial

ATK Scotty Sentence

"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN(no justification needed)," Ksoo's father expressed on social media. "Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT.

"I would've been stood up and said my daddy ain't got a F*CK thing to do with nothing!!!" he continued. "You n***as and b***hes out in that free world talk that talk out there until its time to walk that walks FACING THAT LIFE SENTENCE!!!!!. #FreeGood/GreatDads #yeaiknyallnvrdo."

We will see how Ksoo's divisive case turns out in court as ATK Scotty awaits sentencing. For now, while things don't look promising for him, closing arguments still have a lot to go through. As such, the near future will tell us how this controversial trial will wrap up.

Read More: Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite? The Man Who Just Dropped His Paternity Lawsuit Against Jay-Z

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ksoo Murder Trial Begins Crime News Crime Ksoo’s Father Prepares To Testify Against Him As Murder Trial Begins 1.8K
Ksoo Murder Trial Begins Crime News Crime Ksoo’s Father Identifies Him As Alleged Shooter During Emotional Testimony 1474
Ian Waldie / Staff / Getty Images Gram Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching On Him: "Who Leave Their Daddy In Jail To Rot" 17.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.6K
Comments 0