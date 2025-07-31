Ksoo's Codefendant Found Guilty Of Murder & Burglary

Ksoo had his emerging rap career come to a close when he caught a murder case stemming from an alleged 2020 incident and an alleged 2019 murder. Hakeem Robinson stands accused of murdering another rapper by the name of Lil Buck in Jacksonville in 2020, and the other alleged murder also allegedly connects to a conflict between the ATK and KTA gangs. Ksoo's codefendant now awaits sentencing.

According to DJ Akademiks on Instagram, a Florida court found ATK Scotty (real name Leroy Whitaker) guilty of first degree murder and burglary. We will see how the whole case wraps up involving these two murders, for which Whitaker's conviction relates to the 2020 shooting.

Ksoo's controversial murder case took a turn in the headlines when his own father testified against him in the murder trial. He initially received charges of accessory for allegedly picking his son and Whitaker up. Another accomplice, Dominique Barner, was also allegedly a part of this scheme.

Prosecutors claim Ksoo carried out the murder in retaliation for a diss track against his half-brother. His and Whitaker's defense teams claim Barner is the one who carried out the murder.

ATK Scotty Sentence

"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN(no justification needed)," Ksoo's father expressed on social media. "Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT.

"I would've been stood up and said my daddy ain't got a F*CK thing to do with nothing!!!" he continued. "You n***as and b***hes out in that free world talk that talk out there until its time to walk that walks FACING THAT LIFE SENTENCE!!!!!. #FreeGood/GreatDads #yeaiknyallnvrdo."