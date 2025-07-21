Today, jury selection for Ksoo's trial finally began. Authorities allege that the Jacksonville rapper fatally shot 16-year-old Bibby, born Adrian Gainer, in 2019. He resides at the Duval County Jail. Currently, he's also awaiting trial for his alleged role in the 2020 murder of Lil Buck. Both murders are allegedly tied to a rivalry between the ATK and KTA gangs. The trial for Lil Buck's death is taking place at the same time as pretrial hearings in the Bibby case, per AllHipHop.

Abdul Robinson Sr., Ksoo's father, is set to testify for the prosecution. He identified his son as the alleged shooter during a recorded interview with the state attorney’s office in 2022. Robinson Sr. was charged as an accessory after the fact in the Lil Buck case. He previously defended his decision to cooperate with authorities in a passionate Instagram post.

"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN(no justification needed)," it began. "Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart) He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT."

Ksoo Trial

"I would've been stood up and said my daddy ain't got a F*CK thing to do with nothing!!!" Robinson Sr. continued. "You n***as and b*tches out in that free world talk that talk out there until its time to walk that walks FACING THAT LIFE SENTENCE!!!!!. #FreeGood/GreatDads #yeaiknyallnvrdo."