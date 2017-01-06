kim paris robbery
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Details Her "24/7" Security & More Grounded Lifestyle Since Paris RobberyKim feels safer now that her house is guarded on all sides.ByBrynjar Chapman2.0K Views
- EntertainmentKardashians Believe Their Late Father Tried To Warn Kim About Paris RobberyKris Jenner explains how she thinks Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, tried to warn Kim about the harrowing robbery she experienced in Paris. ByAngus Walker207 Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Recalls Being Held At Gunpoint In New "KUWTK" PreviewOver five months after the traumatic night, Kim Kardashian will finally speak on the armed robbery she suffered through in Paris. ByAngus Walker135 Views
- EntertainmentSee New Crime Scene Photos From Kim Kardashian's Robbery In ParisNew photos from the crime scene where Kim was bound, gagged, and robbed in Paris have been released to the public. ByAngus Walker200 Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Thieves Melted Down Her Jewelry & Only Made €28,000Most of Kim Kardashian's stolen jewelry has been melted and sold. Her $4 million engagement ring is the one piece that may still be out there. ByAngus Walker188 Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian To Parody Jewelry Heist With "Ocean's Eight" CameoA few months after the highly publicized robbery she suffered in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for "Ocean's Eight," a comedy film about a jewelry heist. ByAngus Walker4.6K Views
- EntertainmentFour Men Officially Charged For The Paris Robbery Of Kim KardashianFour men have been officially charged for their direct involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of Kim Kardashian. Ten suspects are still being held in custody. ByAngus Walker156 Views
- EntertainmentHere Are All The "Grandad Gangsters" Responsible For The Kim Kardashian RobberyThe gang that carried out the $10 million jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian is entirely made up of senior citizens, including some notorious French career criminals. ByAngus Walker366 Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Driver Released From Custody Of French PoliceIt was suspected that Kim's driver may have played a role in tipping off the jewel thieves, though he was released from custody yesterday. ByAngus Walker132 Views
- EntertainmentTwo Men From Kim Kardashian's Limo Company Arrested For Paris RobberyTwo men who work for a limo company often used by the Kardashians have been arrested for their alleged roles in the October jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian. ByAngus Walker287 Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Driver Is One Of The Suspects Arrested For Paris RobberyFrench police believe Kim's driver might have tipped off the thieves that carried out the $9 million jewelry heist. ByAngus Walker287 Views
- EntertainmentSee Photos Of The Suspects Arrested For Kim Kardashian's Paris RobberyPhotos of these suspects were taken as they were being taken into custody earlier today. ByAngus Walker171 Views
- Entertainment17 Suspects Arrested For Paris Robbery Of Kim KardashianThe investigation of the high-stakes jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian, which took place in Paris in October, has led French police to discover a far-reaching network of experienced criminals. ByAngus Walker5.6K Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Sobs While Recalling Paris Robbery To Khloe & KourtneyThis could be the most dramatic season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" yet. ByAngus Walker11.1K Views