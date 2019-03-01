Kardashian family
- Pop CultureDoja Cat's "Wet Vagina" Song Calls Out Kardashian Family's "Pretty, Plastic" FacesBesides name-dropping the famous family, Doja also seems to reference her relationship with J. Cyrus several times on her new "Scarlet" album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSaint West Crashes Kim Kardashian's IG Live With Psalm, Hilarity EnsuesThe model's sons, Saint and Psalm, got goofy on Kim's IG Live with some choice words for viewers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVKhloe Kardashian Supports Tweet That Says "F*ck Tristan Thompson"Khloe says her reply got taken out of context-- which is why she doesn't like using Twitter.By Lawrencia Grose
- RandomCaitlyn Jenner Volunteers To Be Kanye West's Vice PresidentCaitlyn Jenner asks Kanye West if she can be his vice president.By O.I.
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Under Fire After Wasting Toilet Paper To TeePee Kourtney’s MansionKhloe Kardashian is being called "insensitive" following her teepee prank.By Madusa S.
- GossipCaitlyn Jenner Apologized To Kids After Reality TV Backlash: "They Were Criticized"Reality TV with more drama. By Chantilly Post
- GramKanye West Puts On Two More Massive Masked Costumes In Family Halloween PhotosKanye was the family mascot this Halloween SZN. By Noah C
- NewsBlac Chyna Calls Rob Kardashian A "Hypocrite" By Not Allowing Their Daughter On Her ShowShe's not having it.By hnhh
- MusicWendy Williams Asks For Kim Kardashian's Help In New VideoWendy's spending her weekend with the Kardashian/Wests.By hnhh
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Hits The Club With Three Of Her Sisters' ExesSo Kylie Jenner, Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons, and French Montanna walk into a bar...By hnhh
- NewsKourtney Kardashian Cooks French Montana A Moroccan-Themed Eid DinnerThe two spend a "Moroccan themed" Eid together.By hnhh
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Goes To Prom With A SuperfanHe surely had a night to remember.By hnhh
- EntertainmentInside Kylie Skin's Launch Party: Pink Sushi & Roller SkatesKylie Jenner goes all out on the pink theme for the launch of her new skincare line.By hnhh
- LifeKylie Jenner's Fanny Pack Collection Is Worth More Than An AudiKylie Jenner boasts a fanny pack collection that is worth $50k.By hnhh
- SportsGilbert Arenas Blasts Khloe Kardashian, Says Her "Pu**y Trash"Arenas has some harsh words for Khloe.By Alexander Cole