NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Karl-Anthony Town and Jordyn Woods attend the Fashion Scholarship Fund 88th Annual Gala honoring Jerry Lorenzo, Sara and Erin Foster, and Tony Spring, co-hosted by Christian Siriano and Coco Rocha at The Glasshouse on April 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)
Karl-Anthony Towns has been subject to jokes and harsh ridicule this season, but his boo Jordyn Woods has his back.

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks may have not ended a 52-year title drought this season, but they still have plenty to be proud of. That's the kind of message that Jordyn Woods, longtime girlfriend of the all-star forward, sent out to him and the team. The 3 seeded Knicks were ousted by the fourth seed, the Indiana Pacers, in six games on Saturday, May 31.

"If there was anything to take away from this season, the takeaway should be is that the future is bright for this team and they should be damn proud of themselves. You guys brought so much life to the city and this has been some of the most exciting basketball I’ve ever watched. Thank you New York for welcoming us with open arms!" Woods wrote on her Instagram as caught by Complex. "The Libra in me loves a theme and I had too much fun putting these looks together, more to come🧡💙."

Alongside the heartfelt caption were tons of pictures from throughout Karl-Anthony Towns' season. From her courtside fits to running into celebrities like Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, it was a great season for New York.

This was only the first season of KAT, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby as a group. They went 51-31 and their best playoff run in 26 years. 1999 would be the last time that they were in the NBA Finals.

But for KAT, it was a great year individually, too. He averaged 24-3-12 while shooting 42% from three in the regular season. Playoffs were solid too. In 18 games he put up 21-1-11.

2025 NBA Finals

But apart from Jordyn Woods' post being good for the organization, it's especially reassuring for KAT. Throughout this season and even before he played a game in a Knicks jersey, there was a lot of doubt that this was going to work.

Many questioned his mental strength and physical toughness in the paint. They lost gritty players like Isaiah Hartenstein, who was a rock defensively for them just to acquire him. But it worked out incredibly well and the future is certainly bright in the Big Apple.

This year though, he will have to watch the NBA Finals from his couch after failing to get out of the Conference Finals for a second year in a row. The Indiana Pacers will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder. The series kicks off Thursday, June 5. Both teams have never won a title.

