The United Kingdom's charges against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan added onto previous issues in Romanian court. They stand accused of rape and human trafficking, although they have not yet faced trial or any verdict in court.

Andrew Tate has denied these allegations, and took to social media to address them once more. As caught by No Jumper on Twitter, he responded to the UK's charges against him.

"The UK government does not care about women," the controversial media personality alleged. "It allows grooming gangs to groom at length for decades. They don't care, they won't even investigate it, they won't look at it." He went on to point to immigrants as perpetrators, allege a lack of policing, and dismiss allegations against him from 15 years ago.

"If they cared about women, they'd fix the issues," Tate remarked. "Instead, they're trying to get rid of the people who talk about the problems. [...] After an extensive investigation contacting over a thousand women, they found three girls who were [allegedly] prepared to lie. [...] This is a set-up. [...] The media talks about me every day. Why? Because I highlight the problem. Not because I am the problem, but because I tell you there's a problem."

Who Are Andrew And Tristan Tate?

We will see how all of this pans out in the respective courts of law. Andrew Tate also reportedly faces U.S. investigation, along with his brother Tristan. Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York reportedly opened a probe into their movements.

This joins other scrutiny and support when it comes to the United States and the Tate brothers' presence in the country after a lifted travel ban. For example, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said Andrew is not welcome in the state after he and his brother flew in from Romania.

Also, Kanye West drew controversy for linking up with Andrew Tate recently. However, both men engage in controversy so much that this surprised virtually no one.

With all this in mind, the only path forward is to see who courts of law side with. We will see if there are any other important updates on this legal scandal in the near future.