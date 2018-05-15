rape charges
- CrimeLil Mosey Found Not Guilty In Rape CaseThe "Blueberry Faygo" artist was facing a potential life sentence if convicted. By Aron A.
- MusicMystikal's Lawyer Speaks Out About Rapper's Rape CaseMystikal's lawyer seems to be confident the rapper will beat the sexual assault charges.By Rex Provost
- CrimeTrey Songz Won't Face Vegas Sexual Assault Charges, Other Cases Still PendingTrey can take a deep breath-- for now.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicK-Pop Star Kris Wu Arrested On Rape Charges: ReportThe Chinese-Canadian superstar faces charges in China.
By Taya Coates
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Extradited To L.A. To Face 11 Felony Counts Of Sexual Assault: ReportLast year, the former movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Mosey Returns To Instagram After Second-Degree Rape ChargeIt's his first post since being hit with a second-degree sexual assault charge. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLil Mosey Pleads Not Guilty To Second-Degree Rape Charges: ReportThe 19-year-old rapper reportedly appeared in court alongside his legal team and his parents.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKodak Black To Appear In Court This Week Over Sexual Assault Allegation: ReportKodak Black will reportedly head back to court on Wednesday for his ongoing sexual assault case in South Carolina.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMystikal Discusses Dismissed Rape Charges & Rapping For GodThe rapper says facing his most recent charges "was like a reoccurring bad dream."By Erika Marie
- GossipMystikal Cleared Of Rape Charges After Grand Jury Fails To Indict: ReportIt's reported that the grand jury didn't believe there was enough evidence to move forward.By Erika Marie
- CrimeWoman Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Raped Her Up To 30 Times As A TeenFollowing her arrest, Ghislaine Maxwell is now being accused of raping an unidentified woman alongside Jeffrey Epstein that resulted in a pregnancy, abortion and murder threats.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeLeah Remini Rejoices In Scientologist Danny Masterson's Rape ChargesFormer Scientologist Leah Remini believes that Danny Masterson getting charged with rape is "just the beginning" when it comes to victims of Scientology.By Lynn S.
- CrimeTwo K-Pop Stars Sentenced To Prison For Sexual Assault: ReportK-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were convicted of rape this week.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyLAPD Officer Charged & Arrested For Multiple Rapes After "Cold Hit" DNA MatchGiving a whole new definition to "bad cop."By hnhh
- MusicTupac Shakur's Prison I.D. To Be Auctioned Off, Bids Start At $2KThe identification card comes from his 1995 stint in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.By Erika Marie
- MusicMystikal Rejects Plea Deal; Wants Rape Case DismissedMystikal is fighting back against rape allegations.By Milca P.
- MusicChris Brown Praises Remy Ma For Defending Him Over Paris Rape AllegationsChris Brown gives Remy Ma a big thank you for standing by him.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Issues Defiant Statement: "THIS B*TCH LYIN!"Chris Brown takes a stand. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Passionately Defends Chris Brown's HonorJoyner Lucas rises to defend his friend and collaborators. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Has Been Detained In Paris On Alleged Rape & Drug ChargesChris Brown is currently being detained in Paris. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKR Reportedly Arrested For "Raping Aspiring Models"KR was charged with nine counts of felony sexual assault.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Fires Entire Legal Team Amidst Guilty VerdictBill Cosby has yet another legal team working for him as he awaits sentencing.By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown's Friend Under Review For Rape Charges: ReportLowell Grissom Jr. is now on LAPD"s radar.By Aron A.