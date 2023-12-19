Fat Joe Believes Draymond Green Is Terror Squad Material

Fat Joe is someone who loves the NBA. Overall, if something happens in the league, you can expect him to have something to say about it. This NBA season has been a lot of fun so far and Joe has had a lot to talk about so far. For instance, Draymond Green is making a lot of noise right now. He was suspended indefinitely by the NBA and now has to undergo counseling. This all happened after he ended up punching Jusuf Nurkic upside the head. It was a pretty shocking incident that had a lot of fans fuming.

Now, it remains to be seen when Draymond will come back. In the end, it will be entirely up to him when he will be able to come back. Although most believe he should be gone for close to 25 games, he may only be gone for about 10 or so. No matter what, this is all very unique for the NBA. They have never asked a player to go through this before, at least pertaining to on-court behaviror. In Fat Joe's eyes, however, Draymond is simply a different guy. In fact, Joe believes the NBA star could be a Terror Squad member.

Fat Joe On Draymond

“I’m also convinced that Draymond Green is Terror Squad. I want to give him a TS chain bad. Your man Draymond Green is Terror Squad. He’s suspended but he might get some new shines,” Joe said. “I might have to pull up on him and give him some shines. Let me tell you something, the man got a bad temper. Draymond got a bad temper. He don’t know how to do it — oozah. He just get busy.” At this point, Green probably wants to shed his reputation as oppose to feed into. Although who knows at this point?

Let us know what you think of the Draymond situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and athletes.

