Draymond Green To Miss 3 Weeks & Undergo Counseling: Report

New details regarding Draymond Green's latest suspension have emerged.

BYCole Blake
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Draymond Green will reportedly miss at least three more weeks and undergo counseling amid his ongoing indefinite suspension from the NBA, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The suspension comes as a result of a "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." Green struck Jusuf Nurkić in the face during the Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on December 12.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said after the game. “I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip, so I spun away and, unfortunately, I hit him.” Nurkić remarked to reporters that Green needs help. “What’s going on with him? I don’t know," he said. "Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. It had nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball and they’re swinging."

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Draymond Green's Now-Infamous Stomp

Draymond Green Argues With Referee After His Ejection

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted that suspending Green makes sense at this point. “I think the suspension makes sense,” Kerr said. “To me, this is about more than basketball. I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. That’s not an easy thing to do.” Prior to the latest ejection, the NBA suspended Green for five games after he placed Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock on the court in November.

Draymond Green Hits Jusuf Nurkić

Green's struggles staying on the court come as the Warriors are fighting to get back in playoff contention. They currently sit at 12-14 in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Be on the lookout for further updates on Draymond Green on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rudy Gobert Feels "Empathy" For Draymond Green Following Suspension

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.