Draymond Green To Miss 3 Weeks & Undergo Counseling: Report

Draymond Green will reportedly miss at least three more weeks and undergo counseling amid his ongoing indefinite suspension from the NBA, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The suspension comes as a result of a "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts." Green struck Jusuf Nurkić in the face during the Warriors' 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on December 12.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said after the game. “I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip, so I spun away and, unfortunately, I hit him.” Nurkić remarked to reporters that Green needs help. “What’s going on with him? I don’t know," he said. "Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. It had nothing to do with basketball. I’m just out there trying to play basketball and they’re swinging."

Draymond Green Argues With Referee After His Ejection

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted that suspending Green makes sense at this point. “I think the suspension makes sense,” Kerr said. “To me, this is about more than basketball. I think it’s an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. That’s not an easy thing to do.” Prior to the latest ejection, the NBA suspended Green for five games after he placed Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock on the court in November.

Draymond Green Hits Jusuf Nurkić

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

Green's struggles staying on the court come as the Warriors are fighting to get back in playoff contention. They currently sit at 12-14 in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Be on the lookout for further updates on Draymond Green on HotNewHipHop.

