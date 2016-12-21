counseling
- SportsDraymond Green To Miss 3 Weeks & Undergo Counseling: ReportNew details regarding Draymond Green's latest suspension have emerged.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMendeecees Harris Dips Out On Yandy Smith During Counseling SessionAfter she suggested she didn't feel celebrated enough, the music manager walked out of the session. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsAzriel Clary Will Seek Counseling To Heal R. Kelly Relationship Trauma: ReportR. Kelly's former live-in GF is now free from his abusive hold, and is seeking the proper help to heal.By Keenan Higgins
- GossipJason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Course Following Allegations: ReportThe course reportedly helped him work on anger management and self-awareness.By Erika Marie
- GossipNipsey Hussle's Daughter Making Excellent Progress In Grief Counseling: ReportEmani will find out who gets custody of her in a couple months too. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicR. Kelly Asked Iyanla Vanzant To Appear On "Fix My Life," She RespondsThe singer does not meet the criteria.By Zaynab
- PoliticsKanye West Reportedly In Therapy With Kim Kardashian For His BehaviorThey are said to be seeking external help.By Zaynab
- MusicMichelle Williams' Reality TV Show Exposes Her Battle With DepressionThe singer offers an honest look into her life.By Zaynab
- MusicSolange & Beyonce Went To Counseling As Children To Deal With Beyonce’s StardomTina Knowles made early sacrifices to make sure her daughters were straight.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Kanye West To Begin Couple's TherapyKim and Kanye have entered couple's therapy with the aim of healing upon the recent traumas they've each suffered. By Angus Walker