Charlamagne Tha God Explains Kendrick Lamar's Role In Drake's New Albums

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charlamagne Tha God Kendrick Lamar Role Drake New Albums
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Charlamagne Tha God reacted to Drake's "ICEMAN," "MAID OF HONOUR," and "HABIBTI" by speaking on Kendrick Lamar's victorious battle.

Charlamagne Tha God has a pretty contentious relationship with Drake, as previous hatchet burials haven't diminished Charlamagne's frequent criticisms of him. This was also the case amid the ICEMAN rollout and the release of HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, which Tha God spoke to on The Breakfast Club. But more specifically, he explained why he thinks Kendrick Lamar made Drizzy take this route, and how he feels about the post-beef reflections.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Charlamagne said no one has time to have an opinion on all three albums yet, and spoke on his previews concerning Drake's ICEMAN that panned out to be true. These are Future's inclusion and the disses towards A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled.

He also said he liked "Make Them Cry," but believes The Boy's frustration with beef narratives is of his own doing "Woe is me, cry me a river, they jumped me mommy, but I'm coming back with the chopper on everybody," Charlamagne Tha God expressed.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Why Did Drake Drop Three Albums?

Also, he scrutinized the 6ix God's Khaled criticism concerning silence on Palestine. "What have you ever stood for, Drake?" Charlamagne expressed as hypothetical fan criticisms. "You been out here eating off of the Black experience in America for a long time. I ain't never heard you say 'Black Lives Matter.'"

The Breakfast Club also spoke on Drake's potential UMG exit after these three albums, which might explain the triple release. Loren LoRosa reported that the Toronto superstar self-funded these albums. Or at least, just ICEMAN; it's unclear.

Then came the K.Dot reflection. "Kendrick beat Drake's a** so bad that he's been reflecting on his life the last three years," Charlamagne Tha God expressed. "You heard him say, 'I'ma become a man.' I've never seen a man get his a** beat like this and reflect on life in this way. This is crazy. Kendrick really gave him a spanking... All y'all Drake fans might have to thank Kendrick later, for real. He questioning everything... He's really questioning his life. I just find it funny that it took an a**-whooping. Sometimes, it takes an a**-whooping, though. Sometimes, it's hard to reach people unless you put some hands on them. These hands were verbal. But it made Drake reflect on his life the last couple of years."

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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