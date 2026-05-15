Charlamagne Tha God Explains Kendrick Lamar's Role In Drake's New Albums

Charlamagne Tha God has a pretty contentious relationship with Drake, as previous hatchet burials haven't diminished Charlamagne's frequent criticisms of him. This was also the case amid the ICEMAN rollout and the release of HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, which Tha God spoke to on The Breakfast Club. But more specifically, he explained why he thinks Kendrick Lamar made Drizzy take this route, and how he feels about the post-beef reflections.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Charlamagne said no one has time to have an opinion on all three albums yet, and spoke on his previews concerning Drake's ICEMAN that panned out to be true. These are Future's inclusion and the disses towards A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled.

He also said he liked "Make Them Cry," but believes The Boy's frustration with beef narratives is of his own doing "Woe is me, cry me a river, they jumped me mommy, but I'm coming back with the chopper on everybody," Charlamagne Tha God expressed.

Why Did Drake Drop Three Albums?

Also, he scrutinized the 6ix God's Khaled criticism concerning silence on Palestine. "What have you ever stood for, Drake?" Charlamagne expressed as hypothetical fan criticisms. "You been out here eating off of the Black experience in America for a long time. I ain't never heard you say 'Black Lives Matter.'"

The Breakfast Club also spoke on Drake's potential UMG exit after these three albums, which might explain the triple release. Loren LoRosa reported that the Toronto superstar self-funded these albums. Or at least, just ICEMAN; it's unclear.