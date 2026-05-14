Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Sounds Like "The Biggest Sore Loser” On “1 AM In Albany”

BY Aron A.
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Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Charlamagne's advice to Drake: "Don't let your setback become your identity."

We’re just hours away from the release of the most anticipated album of the year, ICEMAN, and the past few hours alone have made it clear that nothing else could possibly dominate the timeline. A few songs from the album already surfaced, and they all sound like Drake on a vengeance streak. “1 AM In Albany,” in particular, sees Drake throwing shots at just about everyone.

And while some people have been impressed by the technical abilities, others seem less impressed. Charlemagne Tha God, who probably could land in the Hall of Fame of Drake haters, said that Drake sounds like a “sore loser.” 

“This is what I feel: I hope this isn’t what ICEMAN is about, because if it is, I’m going to assume we’re calling Drake ICEMAN because he’s frozen in time. Okay, it’s like, bruh, get over that L you took to Kendrick already, because this record just continues the conversation that Drake is the biggest sore loser rap has ever seen,” he said. 

​Jess Hilarious suggested that Drake might have had more to say after the beef ended, while Loren LoRosa added that it sounds “redundant” after songs like “What Did I Miss?” since we’ve already heard him address some of these issues.

“If he had more to say, he didn’t have to wave the white flag two years ago,” Charlamagne responded. “He’s the one who put out ‘The Heart Pt. 6.’ and waved the white flag if he had more to say.”

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Drake Hypocritical

Charlamagne Tha God also argued that Drake is hypocritical since he’s acting as though Kendrick was the only one to make salacious claims in his diss records. “Y’all both went to hell on each other, but one of y’all has moved on, and the other hasn’t. It’s just like, don’t let your setback become your identity,” he continued. “I like hearing him rap, but the content he chose to address is very, very, very mid, bro. Once again, don’t let your setback become your identity.”

ICEMAN drops tonight. Do you think Drake will have more to offer than simply addressing the past beef? Let us know what you expect from Drake’s new album in the comment section below. 

Read More: What Time Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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