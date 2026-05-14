Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Sounds Like "The Biggest Sore Loser” On “1 AM In Albany”

We’re just hours away from the release of the most anticipated album of the year, ICEMAN, and the past few hours alone have made it clear that nothing else could possibly dominate the timeline. A few songs from the album already surfaced, and they all sound like Drake on a vengeance streak. “1 AM In Albany,” in particular, sees Drake throwing shots at just about everyone.

And while some people have been impressed by the technical abilities, others seem less impressed. Charlemagne Tha God, who probably could land in the Hall of Fame of Drake haters, said that Drake sounds like a “sore loser.”

“This is what I feel: I hope this isn’t what ICEMAN is about, because if it is, I’m going to assume we’re calling Drake ICEMAN because he’s frozen in time. Okay, it’s like, bruh, get over that L you took to Kendrick already, because this record just continues the conversation that Drake is the biggest sore loser rap has ever seen,” he said.

​Jess Hilarious suggested that Drake might have had more to say after the beef ended, while Loren LoRosa added that it sounds “redundant” after songs like “What Did I Miss?” since we’ve already heard him address some of these issues.

“If he had more to say, he didn’t have to wave the white flag two years ago,” Charlamagne responded. “He’s the one who put out ‘The Heart Pt. 6.’ and waved the white flag if he had more to say.”

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Drake Hypocritical

Charlamagne Tha God also argued that Drake is hypocritical since he’s acting as though Kendrick was the only one to make salacious claims in his diss records. “Y’all both went to hell on each other, but one of y’all has moved on, and the other hasn’t. It’s just like, don’t let your setback become your identity,” he continued. “I like hearing him rap, but the content he chose to address is very, very, very mid, bro. Once again, don’t let your setback become your identity.”