Social Media Reacts To Drake's "1 AM In Albany:" The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) talks to Canadian rapper Drake after the game against
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) talks to Canadian rapper Drake after the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A leaked Drake song called "1 AM In Albany" made the rounds on social media last night, and it has left fans in awe.

Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN tonight, and the fans could not be more excited about the album. Interestingly enough, Drizzy has not provided much in the way of details. We don't have a tracklist, and we don't even have the cover art. However, that is not stopping fans from being hyped for tonight's big release.

On Wednesday evening, a song called "1 AM In Albany" was leaked online. Two other songs were leaked as well; however, "1 AM In Albany" is the track everyone wants to talk about. It makes sense why this would be the case. Throughout the song, Drake sends shots at Kendrick Lamar, Joe Budden, LeBron James, Dr. Dre, and even J. Cole.

As you can imagine, there were some strong reactions to this new effort. Whenever Drake drops something, fans are going to have something to say about it. This is especially true whenever the artist is taking shots at some of his enemies.

Drake's career has been put under the microscope in recent years, and the reactions to "1 AM In Albany" are the perfect example of this. On social media, no one seemed to agree on how to feel about this one.

Read More: Joe Budden Responds To Drake Claiming He Slept With Joe's Girlfriend

1 AM In Albany Reactions

In the tweets below, you can see two types of reactions to the song. Those who love it, and those who hate it. As you will read, his biggest fans love the energy. They believe Drake was done wrong by the industry, and they love to see how hungry he still is.

On the flip side of this, some feel as though Drake needs to stop talking about his feuds. Instead, they just want him to focus on making hits. Additionally, some are just sick and tired of Drake, regardless of what he does. No matter what, it's clear that Drizzy can still elicit a response.

ICEMAN will officially be released tonight. Only then will we find out whether or not Drake can still be hip-hop's most skilled hitmaker.

Read More: What Time Is Drake Releasing "ICEMAN"?

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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