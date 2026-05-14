Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN tonight, and the fans could not be more excited about the album. Interestingly enough, Drizzy has not provided much in the way of details. We don't have a tracklist, and we don't even have the cover art. However, that is not stopping fans from being hyped for tonight's big release.

As you can imagine, there were some strong reactions to this new effort. Whenever Drake drops something, fans are going to have something to say about it. This is especially true whenever the artist is taking shots at some of his enemies.

Drake's career has been put under the microscope in recent years, and the reactions to "1 AM In Albany" are the perfect example of this. On social media, no one seemed to agree on how to feel about this one.

1 AM In Albany Reactions

In the tweets below, you can see two types of reactions to the song. Those who love it, and those who hate it. As you will read, his biggest fans love the energy. They believe Drake was done wrong by the industry, and they love to see how hungry he still is.

On the flip side of this, some feel as though Drake needs to stop talking about his feuds. Instead, they just want him to focus on making hits. Additionally, some are just sick and tired of Drake, regardless of what he does. No matter what, it's clear that Drizzy can still elicit a response.