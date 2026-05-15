I'm Spent - Song by Drake featuring Loe Shimmy

Loe Shimmy has been taking the Southern hip-hop world by storm, and he now has a feature on a Drake song to his name.

I'm just not anybody, I don't matter name, I'm Super Z Come show me you gon' ride it, come show me you gon' ride it Till we get on E, I'm fly just like a pilot, sting just like a bee Your favorite rapper can't go off your head like me

Drake has officially released three whole albums, and the hip-hop world cannot believe it. Going into today, it felt like just one album was on the horizon. Late last night, Drake switched up on everyone, revealing that three albums were on the way. It was a huge revelation, and one that the fans just were not expecting whatsoever. That said, each album has some standouts, including HABIBTI, which boasts the song "I'm Spent," featuring Loe Shimmy. Shimmy's style works wonders alongside Drake, and it is clear that these two have some real chemistry. It's a lowkey track, which fits the vibe of this project, in particular.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!