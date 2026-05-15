I'm Spent - Song by Drake featuring Loe Shimmy

Drake has officially released three whole albums, and the hip-hop world cannot believe it. Going into today, it felt like just one album was on the horizon. Late last night, Drake switched up on everyone, revealing that three albums were on the way. It was a huge revelation, and one that the fans just were not expecting whatsoever. That said, each album has some standouts, including HABIBTI, which boasts the song "I'm Spent," featuring Loe Shimmy. Shimmy's style works wonders alongside Drake, and it is clear that these two have some real chemistry. It's a lowkey track, which fits the vibe of this project, in particular.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: HABIBTI
Quotable Lyrics from I'm Spent
I'm just not anybody, I don't matter name, I'm Super Z
Come show me you gon' ride it, come show me you gon' ride it
Till we get on E, I'm fly just like a pilot, sting just like a bee
Your favorite rapper can't go off your head like me