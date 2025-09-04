How To Watch Drake "Iceman" Episode Three

Drake's new album "Iceman" is one of, if not the most anticipated hip-hop project of 2025, and it will soon be one step closer.

Drake's recent reunion interview on Bobbi Althoff's new podcast kicked off a big week for his new album Iceman, which presumably comes out at some point this year. Fortunately for fans who have been waiting on the next chapter, he will host episode three of his livestream series for this LP's rollout today (Thursday, September 4).

Specifically, the 6ix God will host his Iceman episode three stream on 9PM EST via his YouTube channel, which hosted the previous two episodes. During those sessions, he premiered the "What Did I Miss?" and Central Cee-assisted "Which One" singles, as well as music videos, other interesting visuals, riding around Toronto in an ice delivery truck, and a lot more.

As such, hardcore OVO fans hope we get a new single for the project tonight and some more hints and teases about Iceman's direction and concept. Previous teases, such as a Pinocchio character and lyrical shade to hip-hop opps, confirm that this record will reflect a lot on the Kendrick Lamar battle, its context, and its aftermath. Will we get something else to add to this narrative or will this be a brand-new exploration of this new era?

Is Drake Dropping Tonight?

Either way, the music world is on the edge of its seat for Iceman. Via YouTube at 9PM EST tonight, Drake's next update should provide fans with a lot of food for thought – and hopefully a new single. Amid the defamation lawsuit against UMG and other collaborations, there's a lot of material to scrutinize.

Concerning this episode three livestream, other fans wonder whether or not we will get more notable "antics" in this session. Maybe it's another trip around a city in an ice delivery truck or more characters adding to the narrative, but we'll see what the approach is very soon.

What's more is that this livestream will supposedly take place from Milan, Italy. Drake's currently overseas on tour, and he just performed two shows in the city on September's first two days. His next shows with PARTYNEXTDOOR will take place in Paris, France on September 7 and 8, so we will see how this all plays out.

