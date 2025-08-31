Drake Turns Up To "Nonstop" With Italy Crowd During "$$$4U" Concert

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake stopped in Assago, Italy for four shows. The Italian crowd seemed very excited to see their guy perform.

Drake continued his European tour on Friday and Saturday evening, completing the first two of four dates in Assago, Italy. The tour has been a success for Drake so far, after opening it in mid-July with a trio of headlining performances at Wireless Festival in London.

During a performance of "Nonstop," he hyped the crowd up, getting them off their feet and chanting along with the beat. Drake danced along as well, as the crowd started reciting the lyrics to the track back to him. This was all caught in a repost from Bars on Instagram.

Of course, the brief clip spawned different reactions. They were mainly positive, as Drake is still an artist with a lot of fans. "Italians do it better," wrote one user. "Minimum to do when you go see Drake live," wrote another.

Others were more critical, with one user calling it "karaoke," as Drake barely rapped the lyrics to the track himself in the clip. Another used the clip to compare him to Kendrick Lamar, saying that Lamar's concerts were better.

Drake ICEMAN Release Date

Drake is touring, and things seem to be going very well (though Australian fans are likely unhappy that he will not be returning to see them on this run of dates), but his lawyers are still working on the lawsuit against Universal Music. As the rapper was leaving his hotel in Copenhagen, a fan rapped "Not Like Us" to him, a move that sparked varying opinions, none of which were particularly positive.

Away from his tour and suit, a trailer for an upcoming documentary about the origin and history of Degrassi recently released. He is a featured part of the trailer, discussing how landing the role on the show helped set everything else in motion for him after.

Additionally, Drake has been working on his studio album, Iceman. He has yet to confirm a release date for the project, but he's been seemingly recording for it while on the road. Retired football player Johnny Manziel recently claimed that it could be out as soon as October or November, though Drake himself has not provided a release date.

