Following the viral plane incident with G-Unit members Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, Ja Rule issued a handful of statements expressing remorse for his actions. First, he made a public apology on social media writing, "I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me. I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners."

He concluded, "I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

After that, Ja Rule appeared on the TODAY show to explain that he needs to set a better example for the young men who follow him. "There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen. I live by a code, I call it the gentleman's code, but I'm also raising young men. So, you have to let them know that there's no room for disrespect, but also that there's a way to carry yourself. So, two things can be true."

However, at the same time, we wouldn't say he necessarily feels bad for picking a fight with his longtime rivals. In fact, he made it very clear that he has no plans of making up with G-Unit as a whole.

Ja Rule & G-Unit Plane Fight

Talking to TMZ earlier this week he said, "Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay. That's okay to have enemies. Everybody can't be friends. A friend of a friend of everybody is an enemy to himself. But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war. That's where I'm at with it right now. I don't deal with that side. I don't f*ck with them; they don't f*ck with me. That's fine. But I also don't have to be at war."

Tony Yayo, who was involved in the said plane skirmish, caught wind of Ja's comments and had this to say per XXL. "We grown but war never dies just gets old. #qgtm [money bad emojis] they was never outside @nojumper."

Overall, it sounds like Yayo is kind of fed up with this longstanding feud that mainly started because of Ja and 50 Cent. Speaking of the G-Unit leader, he had this to say regarding Ja's unwillingness to reconcile.

"Good morning let your enemies become motivation," he wrote on Instagram. "Make them watch your success till they snap. Then get the Fvck out the way before they crash out. LOL."