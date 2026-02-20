Tony Yayo Responds To Ja Rule's Unwillingness To Make Up With 50 Cent & G-Unit

BY Zachary Horvath
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Tony Yayo attends 50 Cent Hosts Sapphire at Sapphire New York on April 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images) Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Rapper/actor Ja Rule smiles during a game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes via Imagn Images
While Ja Rule did apologize for his behavior during the viral plane incident, he didn't necessarily feel bad for what he did to G-Unit.

Following the viral plane incident with G-Unit members Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, Ja Rule issued a handful of statements expressing remorse for his actions. First, he made a public apology on social media writing, "I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me. I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners."

He concluded, "I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

After that, Ja Rule appeared on the TODAY show to explain that he needs to set a better example for the young men who follow him. "There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen. I live by a code, I call it the gentleman's code, but I'm also raising young men. So, you have to let them know that there's no room for disrespect, but also that there's a way to carry yourself. So, two things can be true."

However, at the same time, we wouldn't say he necessarily feels bad for picking a fight with his longtime rivals. In fact, he made it very clear that he has no plans of making up with G-Unit as a whole.

Ja Rule & G-Unit Plane Fight

Talking to TMZ earlier this week he said, "Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay. That's okay to have enemies. Everybody can't be friends. A friend of a friend of everybody is an enemy to himself. But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war. That's where I'm at with it right now. I don't deal with that side. I don't f*ck with them; they don't f*ck with me. That's fine. But I also don't have to be at war."

Tony Yayo, who was involved in the said plane skirmish, caught wind of Ja's comments and had this to say per XXL. "We grown but war never dies just gets old. #qgtm [money bad emojis] they was never outside @nojumper."

Overall, it sounds like Yayo is kind of fed up with this longstanding feud that mainly started because of Ja and 50 Cent. Speaking of the G-Unit leader, he had this to say regarding Ja's unwillingness to reconcile.

"Good morning let your enemies become motivation," he wrote on Instagram. "Make them watch your success till they snap. Then get the Fvck out the way before they crash out. LOL."

As for what sparked this recent back-and-forth, Ja, Yayo, and Murda all happened to be on the same plane. Words were exchanged, pillows were thrown by Ja, and it led to him reportedly getting booted from the flight.

