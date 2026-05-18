UMG Allegedly Takes Down Social Media Posts Featuring Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
UMG Takes Down Social Media Posts Drake ICEMAN
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Many Drake fans took to platforms like Twitter to share their grievances with alleged UMG copyright strikes over the new album "ICEMAN."

Drake is unsurprisingly causing a lot of conversation with his three new albums, led by the highly anticipated ICEMAN. Folks online continue to discuss streaming drop-offs and risers day-to-day, dissect lyrics, share their favorite tracks, and debate about the material within. But this social media discussion allegedly saw some obstacles in the way due to alleged copyright strikes on behalf of his parent label, Universal Music Group (UMG).

As caught by @clippedszn on Twitter, a leaked email shows how dozens of users on the platform allegedly received copyright strikes for their posts featuring songs from these new albums. The alleged email is specifically from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) and claims the posts are making copyrighted work unlawfully unavailable to the public.

This led to many conspiracy theories, speculative potential explanations, criticisms, and debates to surface online. Given Drake's dodgy relationship with UMG, many folks claim this is an outright suppressing of the trilogy. Others believe this is standard practice for major label releases, or claimed the opposite practice of "white-listing" copyrighted content was something Drizzy himself opposed in his legal battle with the label.

All of this remains unconfirmed and speculative at press time. The exact reason for this is unclear, but people are peddling Kendrick Lamar-related conspiracy theories and industry manipulation as possible explanations. In all likelihood, folks will not get a definitively clear answer for this complex topic. But it's not the best look for UMG considering what's going on in court.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

For those unaware, Drake is currently appealing his dismissed UMG lawsuit. He sued the label for defamation over releasing K.Dot's "Not Like Us" diss track and allegedly boosting its reach beyond reason. The court dismissed this lawsuit, but it's not dead yet.

This copyright situation also caught fans' attention due to Drake's alleged UMG exit after his three albums. Some fans speculated that this trilogy fulfilled his contract, so he can now go independent.

Reactions To Alleged ICEMAN Takedowns

But again, nothing has confirmed that at press time. We will have to see how this situation evolves and whether Twitter users update others on their takedown debacles.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Drake Three New Albums Fans Question Record Label Deal Music Drake's Three New Albums Make Fans Question His Record Label Deal
Drake Fulfilled UMG Contract Dropping ICEMAN Trilogy Music Drake Reportedly Fulfilled UMG Contract By Dropping "ICEMAN" Trilogy
President OVO Sound Drake Might Be Dropping Again Music President Of OVO Sound Suggests Drake Might Be Dropping Again
Drake Three New Albums Fan Reactions Music Drake's Three New Albums Lead To Uproarious Fan Reactions
Comments 0