Drake Posts HotNewHipHop Users' Old "Take Care" Critiques After New Albums

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake HotNewHipHop Old Take Care Critiques After New Albums
Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's "ICEMAN," "HABIBTI," and "MAID OF HONOUR" are getting love and hate right now, but he's been used to that since before "Take Care."

Drake has been getting a lot of flack for the past two years, but he's always had a lot of hate his way amid his success. After dropping three new albums this weekend (ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR), he seemed to respond to fresh criticisms of these projects by looking back at a HotNewHipHop comments section's critiques of his 2011 classic, Take Care.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Drizzy reportedly took to his Instagram Story this weekend to share a screenshot of various users reacting to our coverage of the LP when it first came out. Here are some highlights: "Drake lost some respect with this one," one of our users wrote, with another claiming the full-length was "weak, repetitive, boring at times... Nothing new, nothing exciting... Same ole, same ole... Blah!"

"Too much singing for me," another user wrote, with two folks replying by defending it as a solid album on one hand and arguing in favor of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter IV instead. Another fan said he preferred Thank Me Later for its features and "classic" verses, saying Take Care is a "good album but not great."

Among the critical reception to this Drake trilogy, you will find a lot of glowing praise and a lot of scathing criticisms. Some things change, others stay the same...

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake Reflects On Take Care Criticisms

What's funny is that Drake has posted this HotNewHipHop comments section about Take Care before. Via IG, he gave our old posts the shoutout (or the shade, considering the negative reception) back when For All The Dogs dropped in 2023. The 6ix God laughed at the critiques back then, and he's probably still laughing at them now. Newer criticisms likely join that mockery.

Regardless of the critical reception to The Boy's artistry, Drake's ICEMAN trilogy is taking over commercial metrics. It's breaking streaming records, setting up historic Billboard runs, and captivating fans all over. Whether they want bars, R&B jams, or club hits, fans have a lot to dive into. With all this success and evolution in mind, old comments and jabs equally tap into disproven assumptions and unchanging trends.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Becomes First Rapper With 10 Albums On The Billboard 200 Simultaneously
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Music Drake's Albums Skyrocket Up Billboard Charts Ahead Of "ICEMAN"
Joe Budden Drake Sounds Evolved New Album ICEMAN Music Joe Budden Thinks Drake Sounds "Evolved" On New Album "ICEMAN"
Drake New Albums First Week Sales Projections Music Drake's Three New Albums Get Gargantuan First Week Sales Projections
Comments 1