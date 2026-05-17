Drake Posts HotNewHipHop Users' Old "Take Care" Critiques After New Albums

Drake has been getting a lot of flack for the past two years, but he's always had a lot of hate his way amid his success. After dropping three new albums this weekend (ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR), he seemed to respond to fresh criticisms of these projects by looking back at a HotNewHipHop comments section's critiques of his 2011 classic, Take Care.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Drizzy reportedly took to his Instagram Story this weekend to share a screenshot of various users reacting to our coverage of the LP when it first came out. Here are some highlights: "Drake lost some respect with this one," one of our users wrote, with another claiming the full-length was "weak, repetitive, boring at times... Nothing new, nothing exciting... Same ole, same ole... Blah!"

"Too much singing for me," another user wrote, with two folks replying by defending it as a solid album on one hand and arguing in favor of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter IV instead. Another fan said he preferred Thank Me Later for its features and "classic" verses, saying Take Care is a "good album but not great."

Among the critical reception to this Drake trilogy, you will find a lot of glowing praise and a lot of scathing criticisms. Some things change, others stay the same...

Drake Reflects On Take Care Criticisms

What's funny is that Drake has posted this HotNewHipHop comments section about Take Care before. Via IG, he gave our old posts the shoutout (or the shade, considering the negative reception) back when For All The Dogs dropped in 2023. The 6ix God laughed at the critiques back then, and he's probably still laughing at them now. Newer criticisms likely join that mockery.