Lawsuit Accusing Spotify Of Fabricating Drake's Streams Has Been Dismissed

Drake is sadly facing a few legal battles ahead of the release of his new album ICEMAN. But the most recent update regarding him in court connects to a class action lawsuit that only mentions him rather than placing him as a codefendant.

Per The OVO Docket on Twitter, a federal judge in the United States District Court's Southern District of New York dismissed a lawsuit from plaintiff Genevieve Capolongo that accused Spotify of artificially inflating Drizzy's streams on the platform. This is a separate lawsuit to RBX's claims alleging similar conduct.

These specific "pay for play" scheme accusations saw a dismissal with prejudice, meaning the court closed the door on a refile over similar allegations. Reportedly, no discovery in the case occurred.

According to this report, the federal judge's ruling pointed to Capolongo signing an enforceable arbitration agreement with the streaming service. This agreement reportedly waived the right to sue and stipulated any dispute must find resolution via private arbitration.

To be clear, the Toronto superstar never became a defendant in this case, so the legal pursuit has nothing to do with him directly. He was one of many massive artists the plaintiff accused Spotify of artificially boosting via fake streams.

Drake's Spotify Streams

Amid these claims and others, Drake is doing great on Spotify. He recently set the record for most streams in a single day in 2026 for a rapper, with 57.8 million.

Funnily enough, Drake's launched botting claims against Spotify before, specifically in relation to his "Not Like Us" defamation lawsuit. He continues to appeal its dismissal and argue Kendrick Lamar's diss track ruined his reputation. The OVO mogul more significantly places the blame on UMG for distributing and promoting the track.

Drake also faces other botting claims regarding Spotify, but these connect more to his involvement in lawsuits against Stake. Various legal moves accused him, the online casino, DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross, and more of defrauding users via an illegal gambling scheme.

With this most recent dismissal in mind, it seems like these inflation accusations won't lead anywhere anytime soon. All the while, fans and haters alike continue to build anticipation or criticism for ICEMAN, which drops in two weeks.