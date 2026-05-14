Tony Yayo Reveals Who Got Drake & Future To Squash Their Beef

BY Aron A.
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Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Tony Yayo is the latest person to claim Future will appear on "ICEMAN."

With ICEMAN just a few hours away, there’s still major speculation about who will appear on the album. A few names have popped up in the rumor mill, including Lil Baby and Karol G but perhaps the most significant artist Drake may have collaborated with recently is Future. As you’re fully aware, Future and Metro Boomin’s album, We Don’t Trust You, is what effectively set off the mass anti-Drake campaign that persists today with “Like That,” the single that included a fiery and combative verse from Kendrick Lamar. 

However, Drake and Future might be back on good terms–weird but kind of expected. But how they got back on good terms remains the question lingering on everyone’s mind. According to Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, it would not have happened without the assistance of some of Atlanta’s finest, namely 21 Savage and Big Bank.

“Drake supposedly shot a video with Future and Big Bank and 21 Savage is the reason that beef is squashed,” Yayo said before being the latest voice to fuel rumors of an ICEMAN collab. “Future will be on the Drake album. I told y’all n***as, ICEMAN is back. Stand up f*cking Canada.”

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Tony Yayo Shares Why Kendrick’s Music Was Removed From DSPs Briefly

On the topic of the recent Kendrick Lamar songs being removed from platforms briefly, Yayo explained that both Drake and Kendrick are bigger than the machine. “Sometimes when you go against the machine, the machine goes against you,” he added. “We don’t know what it is but we know that he’s going to do numbers. When we hear the Future and Drake record, it’s going to be one of them. The video is going to be crazy.”

With only a few hours to go, Drake plans to launch the final episode of the ICEMAN livestream series at 9:45 p.m. EST tonight. Fans will be able to tune in via YouTube. So far, a few songs that are supposedly on the project have been leaked so we’ll see if tracks like “1AM In Albany” appear on the final tracklist.” Check out Tony Yayo’s comments above. 

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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